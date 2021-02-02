Anthony Brown Acquires Shares of AMPD Ventures Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Anthony Brown ("Brown") announces that he has purchased or disposed of the following securities of AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE:AMPD) (FRA:2Q0) ("AMPD"), which has a head office located at #210-577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver, BC, since AMPD became a reporting issuer in October 2019:

acquired 105,000 common shares of AMPD (the "Shares") for $0.2680 per share on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on December 16, 2019;

disposed 363,000 Shares for $0.2375 per share on the CSE on January 10, 2020;

disposed 2,500 Shares for $0.35 per share on the CSE, on February 5, 2020;

disposed 82,500 Shares for $0.35 per share on the CSE on February 6, 2020;

acquired 363,000 units of AMPD for $0.2375 per unit, with each such unit consisting of one Share and one half of one warrant, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Share for $0.50 per Share until February 7, 2021 through a private placement on February 7, 2020;

disposed 600,000 Shares for $0.20 per share through a private transaction on June 12, 2020;

acquired 600,000 units of AMPD for $0.20 per unit, with each such unit consisting of one Share and one half of one warrant, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Share for $0.30 per Share until June 15, 2021 through a private placement on June 15, 2020

indirectly, through Rabid Publishing Inc., a company controlled by Brown, acquired 240,000 Shares for $0.14 per share on the CSE on August 24, 2020;

disposed 1,460,500 Shares for $0.10 per share through a private transaction on December 2, 2020; and

acquired 2,460,500 units of AMPD for $0.10 per unit, with each such unit consisting of one Share and one half of one warrant, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Share for $0.15 per Share until December 13, 2021 through a private placement on December 14, 2020.

Prior to such purchases, Brown owned 3,652,886 Shares and warrants entitling the holder to purchase an additional 2,641,025 Shares, being 8.7% of the outstanding Shares and 15.82% assuming exercise of all warrants held by Brown. Following these transactions, Brown owns 4,667,386 Shares and warrants entitling the holder to purchase an additional 4,352,775 Shares, being 9.64% of the outstanding Shares and 17.10% assuming exercise of all warrants held by Brown.

Brown advises that the securities have been acquired for investments purposes. Brown may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of the AMPD's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is issued to ensure that all Early Warning Reporting requirements pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 have been complied with, which also requires a report to be filed containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report will be available on SEDAR under AMPD's issuer profile at www.sedar.com and may be obtained upon request from Brown by contacting Brown at the below contact information.

(signed Anthony Brown)

872 Keil St.

White Rock, BC V4B 4V5

Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3

