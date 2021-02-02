FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QS, PEN and SWI

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.



SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

Class Period: February 24, 2020 and December 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 5, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/-swi/

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)

Class Period: November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 8, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/-qs/

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Class Period: August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 16, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/-pen/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ([email protected]).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967

https://kclasslaw.com