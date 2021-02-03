REPLY: Optimizing 5G Network Distribution Is the Problem that the Reply Code Challenge 2021 Opens up for Coders Worldwide to Solve

The transformation of our cities into smart cities is becoming more real everyday thanks to 5G technology. Creating and optimizing 5G network distribution with an algorithm is the goal of the fourth edition of [url="]Reply+Code+Challenge+2021[/url], the team based competition organized by Reply to introduce new generations of talent to digital and coding culture.The competition, open to coders from all over the world, will take place online on. There are two challenges that are taking place at the same time: the Standard Edition, aimed at university students and professionals, and the Teen Edition, open to young people between 14 and 19 years old.[url="]%3Cb%3EStandard+Edition%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] participants will be asked to create a new network infrastructure in a city characterized by particular environmental constraints. Through coding they will have to elaborate the most optimal collocation of the 5G antennas for the surrounding urban context.Younger [url="]%3Cb%3ETeen+Edition%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] participants, on the other hand, will be challenged with logic and math problems. The teen edition is now enriched with theprogram. The platform will become a real life coding gym, with exercises and study materials made available to help prepare for the international competition on March 11. Starting from February 8, teachers and students will be able to train together with problems to solve on the [url="]challenges.reply.com[/url] platform and win Reply gadgets for educational purposes.There will be no limits during the pursuit of victory: teams will be able to submit all the solutions they can come up with during the competition timeframe, making use of any programming language, including C++ and Python. The podium will be determined by the algorithms that obtain the best score during the tests.In last year’s competition, more than 20,000 coders from 96 different countries took part in both editions of the challenge, solving logic and algorithm problems.With the Code Challenge, Reply begins the 2021 Reply Challenges calendar: also featuring thein April, designed to introduce students to financial investments with attention to sustainability evaluation, thein May, the biggest challenge in Europe for young creatives, organized in collaboration with major international brands, and thein October, focused on the search for specific vulnerabilities hidden within software and computer systems.Reply Challenges showcase Reply's commitment to the development of innovative educational models, capable of engaging new generations by using their own language, broken down within gaming dynamics. Since the launch of the program in 2018, more than 80,000 players have taken part in the challenges organized by Reply for young students, talents and technology enthusiasts with the aim of promoting the culture of coding and stimulating digital innovation in the fields of creativity, cybersecurity and finance.For more information, please visit [url="]challenges.reply.com[/url]Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. [url="]www.reply.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005035/en/