>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

MetLife Named to World's Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine

February 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:MET +0.95%


MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2021 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life and health insurers were included on the annual snapshot of the best-regarded companies.



Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to survey industry executives, directors, and analysts across nine categories, from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its respective industry to be listed.



“In a year that tested our resilience and character like no other, our employees seized the opportunity to live our purpose and deliver for our stakeholders,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “I am so proud of everything they have done – this recognition belongs to them.”



Additional details about the rankings are available at [url="]Fortune.com[/url].



About MetLife



MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit [url="]www.metlife.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005346/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)