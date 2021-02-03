>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Tiziana Life Sciences CEO Discusses COVID-19 Trial Data in Exclusive Interview

February 03, 2021 | About: TLSA +18.85%

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (TLSA/LSE:TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today announced an interview with Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, CEO and CSO, is now available.

In the exclusive interview, Dr. Shailubhai discusses the positive effect of nasally administered Foralumab in COVID-19 mediated pulmonary and systemic inflammation and its potential related to newly identified COVID-19 variants in UK, South Africa, and Brazil. Dr. Shailubhai also comments on the nearly 2x improvement shown in CT scans of the lungs of patients treated with Foralumab as compared to those in the control group.

COVID-19 enters through the nasal and respiratory passage, accordingly the proprietary nasal formulation and nasal delivery of Foralumab to modulate immunity is expected to delay progression of the disease and to provide immediate relief to COVID-19 patients.

To watch Dr. Shailubhai’s interview now, click here.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology. In addition to Milciclib, the Company is also developing Foralumab for liver diseases. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom Investors:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc

Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder		+44 (0)20 7495 2379

U.S. Investor Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry
407-491-4498
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE0NjI1NyMzOTU3OTg3IzIxMjM4ODU=
6d512863-e721-4de8-8af2-8b763b2ae127

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)