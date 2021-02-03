>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2722)  | Author's Website |

5 Cheap Real Estate Companies

SL Green Realty makes the list

February 03, 2021 | About: SLG -0.98% CUZ -1.2% DEI -0.22% STWD -0.2% KIM -1.14%

As of Feb. 3, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following guru-owned real estates have low price-earnings ratios. While some of them are great value investments, others may need to be researched more carefully, according to the discounted cash flow calculator.

Kimco

With a market cap of $7.14 billion, Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) has a price-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.30. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $21.62 while trading at $16.30.

ff1696504db3a98d389f91d4b85c3061.png

The stock has declined 13.92% over the last 12 months and is now 19.70% below the 52-week high and 121.61% above the 52-week low.

The U.S. real estate investment trust has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.89% and return on assets of 8.05% are outperforming 93% of companies in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.16 is above industry median of 0.08.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.26% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

Starwood Property

With a $5.34 billion market cap, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 17.16. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $14.66 while trading at $18.76.

The REIT's share price has declined 27% over the past 12 months and is now 28.75% below the 52-week high and 147.17% above the 52-week low.

65ccb600545f3da2eab583d89a3d7b74.png

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.56% and return on assets of 0.51% are underperforming 65% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.03.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments with 0.04% of outstanding shares.

Douglas Emmett

With a market cap of $4.86 billion, Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.47. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $18.83 while trading at $27.71.

4d69aa294f5570c83ffd8ba9fcec640c.png

Shares have declined 33.34% over the last 12 months and are now 39.22% below the 52-week high and 21.11% above the 52-week low.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 7 out of 10. The company's return on equity of 12.25% and return on assets of 3.4% are outperforming 67% of competitors in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.04.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.29% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.13% and Simons' firm with 1.06%.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ) has a market cap of $4.69 billion and is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.04. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $24.93 while trading at $31.54.

b7432cfdbd9124fc231e9a58ecc492dd.png

Shares have declined 23.76% over the last 12 months and are now trading 26.63% below the 52-week high and 49.13% above the 52-week low.

The REIT has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.73% and return on assets of 4.97% are outperforming 73% of companies in its industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.02.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.06% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

SL Green

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has a market cap of $4.62 billion. Its shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 4.58. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $109.56 while trading at $67.48.

0ee3ba6681e54d8f370fd00c916853c1.png

Shares have declined 28.87% over the past 12 months and are currently 31.65% below the 52-week high and 86.48% above the 52-week low.

The REIT has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.58% and return on assets of 3.01% are outperforming 61% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.05.

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Davis with 0.10% and Pioneer Investments with 0.07%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)