A Trio of Stocks With Appealing Price-Sales Ratios

Value investors may want to consider the companies listed below as they have appealing price-sales ratios, good profitability and a solid financial situation. As a benchmark for the purpose of this research, the S&P 500 Index has a price-sales ratio of 2.80 as of Feb. 2.

Thus, these stocks could be value opportunities.

Gibraltar Industries Inc

The first stock to consider is Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK), a Buffalo, New York-based manufacturer and distributor of building products and equipment for several North American and international markets, including the renewable energy and infrastructure industries.

The stock price was trading at $92.64 per share at close on Feb. 2 for a price-sales ratio of 2.71, which appeals more than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.80.

Gibraltar Industries has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10, driven by a return on assets of 8.59% versus the industry median of 2.23% and a return on capital of 75.45% versus the industry median of 12.61%.

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 9 out of 10. The rating is driven by a cash-to-debt ratio of 7.71 and an interest coverage ratio of 332.02, both of which are above the industry median.

Following a 71% increase over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a 52-week range of $30.60 to $103.02.

As of February, Wall Street sell-side analysts issued three buy rating. They have produced an average target price of $96.67 per share.

Columbia Sportswear

The second stock investors may want to consider is Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM), a Portland, Oregon-based apparel and footwear manufacturer with operations in the Americas and overseas.

The stock traded at $90.99 per share at close on Feb. 2 for a price-sales ratio of 2.41, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.80.

Columbia Sportswear has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10, which is driven by a ROA of 4.61% versus the industry median of 0.11%.

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. It is driven by an Altman Z-Score of 6.47 and an interest coverage ratio of 140.08 versus the industry median of 4.3.

As a result of a 3.7% decrease over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a 52-week range of $51.82 to $99.23.

As of February, Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued six strong buy, three buy, nine holds and one underperform rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $94.10 per share.

JB Hunt Transport Services

The third stock investors may want to consider is JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), a Lowell, Arkansas-based provider of surface transportation and shipping services in North and Central America.

The stock was trading at $140.60 per share at close on Feb. 2 for a price-sales ratio of 1.56, which is more appealing than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.80.

JB Hunt has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. It is driven by a ROE of 21.04% versus the industry median of 3.11%, a ROA of 8.99% versus the industry median of 1.19% and a return on capital ratio of 17.92% versus the industry median of 5.53%.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, driven by a debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.18 versus the industry median of 4.3 and an Altman Z-Score of 4.86.

Following a 24.11% increase over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, while the 52-week range is $75.29 to $156.74.

As of February, Wall Street sell-side analysts issued seven strong buy, six buy and nine hold ratings for the stock and have established an average target price of $153.95 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

