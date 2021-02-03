>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

KEMBA Financial Credit Union Expands Upstart Personal Loan Program

February 03, 2021 | About: NAS:UPST +3.19%


Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced KEMBA Financial Credit Union, the Columbus, Ohio based credit union, has expanded its personal loan program with Upstart to better serve its community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005240/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)



To strengthen its digital offerings and help more members fulfill their goals, KEMBA partnered with Upstart beginning in December 2019 to identify and serve creditworthy borrowers within its community. Through the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on [url="]Upstart.com[/url] who meet KEMBA’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a KEMBA-branded experience to complete the online application and closing process.



“We wanted a partner that lends to the right people, even those who may have blemishes on their credit history,” said Brent McCoy, Chief Credit Officer, KEMBA Financial Credit Union. “Through Upstart’s AI-powered models, we were able to quickly offer fairly-priced personal loans to more of our members.”



“KEMBA and Upstart share a common goal to help more people easily and quickly access affordable credit, approve more loans, and minimize losses,” says Michael Lock, SVP of Bank Partnerships, Upstart. “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with KEMBA to further identify and reach new members in their community through AI lending.”



Since going live with Upstart, KEMBA has consistently seen its personal loan program achieve NPS scores equal to or slightly higher than KEMBA overall. To learn more about KEMBA's partnership success with Upstart, go to [url="]www.upstart.com%2Ffor-banks%2Fdigital-lending-knowledge-hub%2F[/url].



About Upstart



Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart-powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005240/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)