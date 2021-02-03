Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Executes Contract to Sell Sir Francis Drake

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it had executed a contract to sell the 416-room Sir Francis Drake in San Francisco, CA to a third party, which the Company expects will generate $157.6 million of proceeds after customary closing costs.Based on the hotel's net operating income for the year ended December 31, 2019, such proceeds after customary closing costs reflect a 7.2% net operating income capitalization rate. The net operating income capitalization rate is after an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenues.The sale of Sir Francis Drake is subject to normal closing conditions, and the Company offers no assurances that this sale will be completed on these terms, or at all. The Company is targeting to complete the sale within 60 days.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit [url="]www.pebblebrookhotels.com[/url] and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.





For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at





[url="]www.pebblebrookhotels.com[/url]





Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sir Francis Drake Reconciliation of Hotel Net Income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Net Operating Income Trailing Twelve Months (Unaudited, in millions)



Twelve months ended





December 31,







2019



Hotel net income



$9.5











Adjustment: Depreciation and amortization



3.9











Hotel EBITDA



$13.4











Adjustment: Capital reserve



(2.0







)



Hotel Net Operating Income



$11.4













This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the hotel’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.



The Company has presented trailing twelve-month hotel EBITDA and trailing twelve-month hotel net operating income after capital reserves because it believes these measures provide investors and analysts with an understanding of the hotel-level operating performance. These non-GAAP measures do not represent amounts available for management’s discretionary use, because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments and uncertainties, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make distributions.



The Company’s presentation of the hotel’s trailing twelve-month EBITDA and trailing twelve-month net operating income after capital reserves should not be considered as an alternative to net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the hotel’s financial performance. The table above is a reconciliation of the hotel’s trailing twelve-month EBITDA and net operating income after capital reserves calculations to net income in accordance with GAAP. Any differences are a result of rounding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005229/en/