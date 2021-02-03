Carvana Launches As-Soon-As-Next Day Delivery in Alexandria

Leading online auto retailer [url="]Carvana[/url] (NYSE: CVNA) now offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Alexandria area residents. Customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also [url="]sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana[/url] and receive a real offer in minutes, whether or not they are purchasing a vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005267/en/

Carvana extends Louisiana debut, offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Alexandria area residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana saves customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time to ensure the vehicle fits their life; an upgrade to the traditional test-drive. Alexandria area residents can see how their car does on a quick run to the grocery store, or how the car handles a longer weekend trip to the river.Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.“Steadily growing our presence in Louisiana enables us to bring thousands of new customers the great selection, safety, and transparency that comes with The New Way to Buy a Carsaid Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We’re confident that the Alexandria community will embrace the convenience and ease of a better car buying experience.”Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 268 cities across the U.S.Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.For further information on Carvana, please visit [url="]www.carvana.com[/url], or connect with us on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url] or [url="]Twitter[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005267/en/