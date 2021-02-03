>
Armstrong Flooring Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

February 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:AFI +1.53%


Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



Webcast and Conference Call:



The live webcast will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, [url="]www.armstrongflooring.com[/url]. Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Armstrong Flooring Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



About Armstrong Flooring



Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a leading global manufacturer of flooring products and one of the industry’s most trusted and celebrated brands. The company continually builds on its resilient, 150-year legacy by delivering on its mission to create a stronger future for customers through adaptive and inventive solutions. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring safely and responsibly operates eight manufacturing facilities globally. Learn more at [url="]www.armstrongflooring.com[/url].

