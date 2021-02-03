>
Iron Mountain Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 03, 2021


[url="]Iron+Mountain+Incorporated[/url] (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before market hours on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results on the same day.



The earnings press release, conference call slides, and supplemental financial information will be available at: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ironmountain.com[/url], under “Quarterly Earnings,” at approximately 6:00 A.M. ET that day. The webcast link can be accessed under “Investor Events” and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: [url="]Webcast+Link.[/url]



Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10151527%2Fe0ff34924f[/url]. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.



Call and replay information are as follows:



Call Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021


Call Time: 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)


Domestic Call Dial In: 844.890.1796


International Call Dial In: 412.717.9590



Telephonic replay available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week


Replay Domestic Dial In: 877.344.7529


Replay International Dial In: 412.317.0088


Access Code: 10151527



About Iron Mountain



Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: [url="]IRM[/url]), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit [url="]www.ironmountain.com[/url] for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005044/en/


