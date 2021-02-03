Trimble Introduces the Next Generation of 3D Paving Control for Asphalt Pavers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) introduced today the Trimble® Roadworks 3D Paving Control Platform for Asphalt Pavers, the next-generation platform for 3D asphalt paving control systems. Trimble Roadworks is a highly accurate, automatic 3D screed control system that can significantly improve paving productivity and rideability by directly referencing the design rather than a surface or stringline to minimize asphalt usage, reduce waste and overruns and finish projects on time and under budget.

Intuitive Software, Flexible Hardware

The Android-based application runs on the 10-inch (25.7 centimeter) touch-screen Trimble TD520 Display. Trimble Roadworks software has a familiar interface for Trimble users, designed for operator efficiency. Colorful graphics, natural interactions and gestures, and self-discovery features make the software intuitive and easy to learn. Each operator can personalize the interface to match their workflow; configurable views make it easier to see the right perspective for maximum productivity. State-of-the-art software and hardware give operators of all skill levels the ability to work faster and more productively than ever before.

Trimble Roadworks leverages Trimble's proven system hardware, rugged and durable for tough paving conditions. By design, utilizing components from Trimble Earthworks increases the portability of the hardware and increases return on investment. Using the Android operating system, users can also download other third-party applications that provide the operator with additional useful tools inside the cab.

"Trimble Roadworks is easy to learn and more accessible for many different types of contractors because it leverages the intuitive Trimble machine control interface and applies it to asphalt pavers," said Kevin Garcia, general manager for Trimble Civil Construction Specialty Solutions. "This platform also makes it possible to include Trimble's industry-leading paving technology as part of a connected site ecosystem of solutions, which is valuable for complex infrastructure projects."

Connectivity

Office-to-field connectivity reduces waste and overruns with efficient communication and data transferring across the project. Using a Trimble SNM941 Connected Site® Gateway, Trimble Roadworks allows the transfer of 3D designs from the office to the machine via the cloud so that the operator is always using the latest design. In addition, productivity data collected from the machine is automatically synced back to the office.

Availability

Trimble Roadworks 3D Paving Control Platform for Asphalt Pavers is now available globally through the worldwide SITECH® distribution channel. For more information, visit: heavyindustry.trimble.com/roadworks .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-introduces-the-next-generation-of-3d-paving-control-for-asphalt-pavers-301220996.html

SOURCE Trimble