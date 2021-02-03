>
Main Street Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

February 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:MAIN +0.54%

Call Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 26, 2021

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the financial markets close. In conjunction with the release, Main Street has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via phone and over the Internet, on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone: Dial 412-902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through March 5, 2021 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the access code 13715220#.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Main Street's website at www.mainstcapital.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay of the conference call will be available on Main Street's website shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for third parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Contacts:
Main Street Capital Corporation
Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]
Brent D. Smith, CFO, [email protected]
713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard | [email protected]
Zach Vaughan | [email protected]
713-529-6600

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-street-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301221052.html

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation


