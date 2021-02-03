Yext and Carahsoft Team Up to Bring the Power of Search to the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a collaboration to help government agencies harness the power of search to provide better access to information as they prepare to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to constituents. Carahsoft will serve as Yext's Master Government Aggregator® and make the search company's leading Answers product available through Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts and through Carahsoft's reseller partners.

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been flocking to government websites with questions about testing, safety precautions, repatriation information, and much more. As vaccine distribution accelerates, we can expect another surge in questions," said Brian Distelburger, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. "Providing answers quickly and accurately has never been more important, and we're honored to team up with Carahsoft at such a pivotal moment in history."

"As government agencies plan their digital strategies around the COVID-19 vaccine, providing constituents with easy access to accurate information is critical," said Lorin Krzywicki, Sales Manager for the Yext team at Carahsoft. "As we've seen from Yext's initiatives with government agencies and other public sector organizations, advanced search technology is critical for distributing vital information at scale. We look forward to empowering government agencies and our reseller partners with this cutting-edge search tool from Yext."

Yext's collaboration with Carahsoft marks a new way for the search company to provide its services to government agencies. Within the span of 60 days last year, Yext worked with entities from the WHO to the States of New Jersey and Alabama to build custom information hubs so they could deliver accurate, up-to-date facts about the virus. One of these info hubs, covid19.nj.gov , has been visited about 34 million times by more than 19 million users, garnering almost 900,000 weekly visits on average.

Yext's search solutions are available to the public sector through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. To learn more, visit Yext's government and public sector solutions page or contact the Yext team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9737 or [email protected] .

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about an organization online should be the organization itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing an organization's facts so it can provide official answers to customer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the organization website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

