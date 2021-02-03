Tabula Rasa HealthCare Deploys MedWise Risk Score™ Technology to PrescribeWellness Community Pharmacy Network

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced the integration of its MedWise Risk Score™ into PrescribeWellness (PW) software, TRHC's leading patient relationship management solution. Assessing the risk of medications in aggregate, the MedWise Risk Score guides pharmacists and prescribers toward individualized medication decision support.

Central to the patient healthcare continuum is the community pharmacist.

"With the introduction of new medications, including treatment of COVID-19, the risk of adverse drug events (ADEs) increases, creating the need for more accessible and trained medication safety experts," said THRC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton. "Central to the patient healthcare continuum is the community pharmacist; they become the 'quarterback' for patient care. Integrating TRHC's MedWise Risk Score into PW's software and its community pharmacy network will help decrease ADEs, improve patient care and lower costs."

Now embedded directly within PrescribeWellness software, TRHC's MedWise Risk Score assesses the combined risk of a patient's medications and incorporates pharmacogenomics, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics for personalized patient care. For more than 10 years, PrescribeWellness has elevated the role of the pharmacy into a healthcare destination that provides preventive clinical services and leverages technology-driven solutions.

The MedWise Risk Score calculation uses active medication ingredients of a patient's complete medication list, including over-the-counter supplements to predict the risk of medication problems and ADEs. A published study, involving nearly 2,000 patients, found that a lower MRS correlated with fewer adverse drug events, emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and lower medical costs.

PW clients now have the opportunity to utilize the MedWise Risk Score to identify patients most at risk for experiencing ADEs. Then, by connecting patients for a Medication Safety Review™ – a comprehensive review conducted by a certified MedWise Advisor™ pharmacist – PrescribeWellness clients can help patients assure safety from ADEs, prevent emergency room visits, and reduce hospitalizations.

"Putting science back into practice, the MedWise Risk Score enhances workflow by presenting the pharmacist with one comprehensive and cumulative indication of medication risk," said Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA, TRHC executive vice president. "This novel solution enables more personalized and actionable clinical decisions for improved patient engagement and better outcomes."

TRHC's MedWise™ technology is leveraged by community pharmacies across the nation, and is enabling more personalized patient care. Watch the following video to see how Asti's South Hills Pharmacy utilizes MedWise to engage patients and optimize medication therapy: TRHC's MedWise™ – Asti's Pharmacy.

"If you're looking for a tool to differentiate yourself, but more importantly, to take care of patients in a way that they have never been taken care of before, it is crystal clear that MedWise™ is the pathway to do that." – Christopher Antypas, PharmD, President & Chief Operating Officer, Asti's South Hills Pharmacy.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About PrescribeWellness

TRHC's PrescribeWellness solution is a leading cloud-based patient relationship management technology that facilitates collaboration between more than 10,000 pharmacies, payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies and their patients for better health. Visit https://www.prescribewellness.com or https://www.tabularasahealthcare.com/our-solutions/technology-products/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

