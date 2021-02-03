Martin Schryburt Joins Tecsys to Lead R&D Organization

Seasoned R&D Leader Brings 25 Years of Software Experience to the Role of Vice President, R&D, Guiding the Continued Growth of Tecsys' Global Team.

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Schryburt as vice president, R&D. In this executive management role, Schryburt will guide overall product strategy and spearhead product development from architecture to delivery. As Tecsys continues its multi-vertical SaaS growth, Schryburt's extensive global leadership experience will serve to steer the next-gen of supply chain solutions and continue to serve Tecsys' network of customers with mission critical supply chain functionality.

"Innovative R&D is critical to Tecsys' brand promise in this dynamically changing environment facing our customers," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "Martin's solid experience, disciplined leadership and sharp business acumen will be instrumental to the continued development of our strong product development organization at Tecsys. In Martin, we have a seasoned and high-caliber individual ready to meet the challenges of a fast-paced growing software provider and drive business results."

Bringing over 25 years' experience in software development, Schryburt is a global R&D business leader with a strong record in building robust and effective product development teams. He joins Tecsys from Nokia, where he led an internationally distributed team of 500+ engineers delivering on product architecture, development and support. Schryburt's experience and perspective will serve Tecsys' R&D department considerably as it continues to expand to keep pace with the company's rapid marketplace growth.

"I am excited to be joining a high-growth Canadian software company with an opportunity to make a positive contribution to the evolution of its offering," says Schryburt. "I feel privileged to take on a role that promises to equip Tecsys customers with innovative and mission-critical supply chain capabilities. I am inheriting a team that embraces quality and scalability, and I look forward to nurturing those priorities."

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martin-schryburt-joins-tecsys-to-lead-rd-organization-301220932.html

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.