Ucommune Announces Closing of $20.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) ("Ucommune" or the "Company"), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,938,271 Class A ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") and warrants (the "Firm Warrants") to purchase 4,938,271 Ordinary Shares at a combined offering price of US$4.05 for one Ordinary Share and one Firm Warrant to purchase one Ordinary Share (the "Base Offering"). The Ordinary Shares and the Firm Warrants were issued and sold to investors in a combination of one Ordinary Share and one Firm Warrant, and were immediately separated upon issuance.

In addition, the underwriter exercised its option to purchase an additional 740,740 warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares (the "Option Warrants," and together with the Firm Warrants, the "Warrants"), at an offering price of US$0.01 per Warrant, which closed concurrently with the Base Offering. Each Warrant is immediately exercisable for one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of US$4.05 per share and will expire five years from issuance.

The gross proceeds to Ucommune from the offering were approximately $20.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-252271) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 28, 2021. The final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering mainly for the expansion of its spaces and services offerings, strengthening of its technology capabilities, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

About Ucommune International, Ltd.

Ucommune is China's leading agile office space manager and provider. Founded in 2015, Ucommune has created a large-scale intelligent agile office ecosystem covering economically vibrant regions throughout China to empower its members with flexible and cost-efficient office space solutions. Ucommune's various offline agile office space services include self-operated models, such as U Space, U Studio, and U Design, as well as asset-light models, such as U Brand and U Partner. By utilizing its expertise in the real estate and retail industries, Ucommune operates its agile office spaces with high efficiency and engages in the urban transformation of older and under-utilized buildings to redefine commercial real estate in China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company's business and industry and general economic and business conditions in China and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

