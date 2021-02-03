Fourth Wave Energy Inc. Signs Agreement with Third Party Investor for $10 Million Equity Line Financing While Also Raising $700,000 in Short Term Bridge Capital

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOURTH WAVE ENERGY INC. (OTCQB: FWAV) Fourth Wave Energy is a Silicon Valley based climate change solution company that plans to acquire, develop and partner with companies that have innovative products and solutions to the carbon problem. The Fourth Wave management team is focused on developing scalable solutions to the decarbonization of buildings.

Fourth Wave has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire DeSol Power Tiles, a solar roof system provider that manufactures a patented solar roofing system of tiles in lieu of traditional solar panels. Additional details can be found in the Company's announcement press release issued in October. Fourth Wave is projecting the transaction will close in the first quarter of this year.

The company plans to manufacture, market and distribute worldwide solar tile roofs designed by DeSol Power Tiles. The DeSol solar roof system integrates design and functionality. The patented system uses roof tiles, not solar panels, as to not affect the aesthetic or architectural appeal of a roof. With a simple, flat design, based on the classic Nordic style, DeSol roof tiles will complement the home with a completely sealed, walkable surface that covers the entire roof. Currently manufactured in the US, DeSol solar roof tiles provide a beautiful solution with a performance guaranteed for 30 years.

The equity line is subject to approval of an S1 filing with the SEC. Tysadco Partners llc will bridge the company with four hundred thousand dollars in equity financing under a bridge loan in conjunction with the equity line. Fourth Wave Energy has raised an additional three hundred thousand dollars via fixed price convertible notes. This additional capital will be used to meet the requirements set forth in our current LOI with DelSol Power Tiles.

