Honeywell's Connected Control, Safety And Security Systems Selected For One Of The World's Largest Shipyards

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) has been awarded a major contract by SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation (SEPCO) to supply connected control, telecommunications, safety and security systems for the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services shipyard being developed by Aramco in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia.

When completed, the complex will be one of the largest shipyards in the world. It will be automated using a range of Honeywell technologies designed to make the facility's operations safer, more efficient and secure. The suite of systems will be integrated into the complex by SEPCO, the project's main engineering procurement and construction contractor.

"Our global presence enables us to work closely with international engineering, procurement and construction companies, including our valued partners SEPCO, to deliver highly innovative infrastructure projects around the globe. We are proud to extend our relationship with both SEPCO and Aramco on this landmark development," said Norm Gilsdorf, president for Honeywell, High Growth Regions, Middle East, Russia, Turkey, Central Asia and Customs Union and ASEAN. "Through the combined capabilities of Honeywell, Aramco and SEPCO, the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services is set to become one of the most advanced, efficient, innovative facilities of its type in the world."

Honeywell will provide SEPCO with a suite of connected systems for the complex, including:

A portfolio of integrated, cyber-secure automation control systems that give facility operators complete visibility of processes across the site to reduce workload and improve efficiency. This includes Honeywell's ControlEdge™ Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Data Concentrator, Safety Manager SC and Experion® Process Knowledge System (PKS) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

Integrated telecom and security systems, including local communications and network security systems, closed circuit television (CCTV) and access control technologies to help facility operators maximize on-site security.

Fire and gas detection systems, including fire and gas controllers and automatic smoke detection systems to help isolate areas in the event of an emergency and safely minimize facility-wide shutdowns.

"As one of the world's largest contractors, we are proud to be contributing engineering excellence to the development of the world's largest shipyard, a project that reflects our ability to deliver global-scale infrastructure and construction opportunities," said SEPCO Project Manager Zhang Zhongxiang. "Honeywell's broad portfolio of connected systems, which are capable of working together to maximize efficiency, safety and security, enables us to realize significant integration benefits for this complex and globally-significant mega-project."

The King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services was inaugurated in November 2016. The maritime complex complements the growth of the Saudi energy industry and helps meet the development and diversification objectives outlined by Saudi Vision 2030. The complex will be a world-class maritime facility providing a broad portfolio of services spanning vessel and rig build, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and will establish Saudi Arabia as one of the world's elite shipbuilding nations.

Active in Saudi Arabia for more than 60 years, Honeywell continues to play a vital role in supporting and advancing the Kingdom's industries. In June 2020, the company announced a new gas detection equipment manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia – the latest milestone initiative in support of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program. Honeywell also runs a series of training programs that aid the country's transformation into a knowledge-based economy. This includes its long-standing relationship with King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals and its Honeywell UOP University and TECPro career development initiatives to support Saudi graduates as they begin their engineering and technology careers.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Honeywell in Saudi Arabia

Over the course of its six-decade history in the Kingdom, Honeywell has furthered the transformation of Saudi Arabia's future through the establishment of localization initiatives and deployment of advanced solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Honeywell remains committed to supporting the national Saudization drive and helping the country meet its Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

Honeywell is proud to be a long-standing and close partner of Aramco – a partnership that began when Aramco purchased its first Honeywell product six decades ago. Since then, the two organizations have achieved a number of significant milestones such as the installation of Honeywell's first distributed control systems at Aramco's Safaniyah facility in the early 1980s and the opening of an integrated technical center in the Dhahran Techno Valley in 2012.

Honeywell has collaborated with Integrated Industrial Gases (IIG), Trane and ASHRAE to deliver environmentally preferable refrigerant solutions to Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to reduce energy consumption in the Kingdom and limit the environmental damage of greenhouse gases, in line with global regulations. Honeywell has also held regular Technology Days in the Kingdom, which have brought together key customers, industry leaders and Honeywell's domain experts to discuss trends and the latest market developments including IIoT and its transformational impact on buildings and industry.

