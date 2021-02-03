Leslies Inc (LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck Sold $2.5 million of Shares

CEO of Leslies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R. Egeck (insider trades) sold 90,915 shares of LESL on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $27.95 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Leslies Inc has a market cap of $5.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.370000 with a P/E ratio of 91.50 and P/S ratio of 8.07. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Leslies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

