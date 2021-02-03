RiverFront Investment Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI G

Richmond, VA, based Investment company RiverFront Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VGK, ANGL, EFV, MSFT, SPHB, PGR, IVE, AAPL, UNH, NOC, BSX, AGG, VTI, RWR, DVA, TWTR, PM, QRVO, LDOS, YUM, WY, VRTX, VRSN, ETSY, CTSH, FOXA, NUE, IGIB, ADSK, FLRN, MKTX, LYV, AMD, ABMD, ILMN, FLIR, EFX, LLY, VAR, BIIB, BF.B, MO, AOS, BR, EMN, TXT, QCOM, CMI, MSI, TAP, DPZ, SPGI, INTU, IP, INCY, EW,

VGK, ANGL, EFV, MSFT, SPHB, PGR, IVE, AAPL, UNH, NOC, BSX, AGG, VTI, RWR, DVA, TWTR, PM, QRVO, LDOS, YUM, WY, VRTX, VRSN, ETSY, CTSH, FOXA, NUE, IGIB, ADSK, FLRN, MKTX, LYV, AMD, ABMD, ILMN, FLIR, EFX, LLY, VAR, BIIB, BF.B, MO, AOS, BR, EMN, TXT, QCOM, CMI, MSI, TAP, DPZ, SPGI, INTU, IP, INCY, EW, Added Positions: IYW, PLD, IEMG, IVV, BND, SBUX, SPAB, VCIT, V, MBB, XLK, XLY, TLT, VCLT, XLC, DGRO, SPSB, TLH, VMBS, VOX, XLB, FLOT, NEAR,

IYW, PLD, IEMG, IVV, BND, SBUX, SPAB, VCIT, V, MBB, XLK, XLY, TLT, VCLT, XLC, DGRO, SPSB, TLH, VMBS, VOX, XLB, FLOT, NEAR, Reduced Positions: VGIT, XLV, IEFA, QQQ, IYG, VCSH, IYK, UPS, EFG, XLP, GSLC, IEUR, XLI, IHI, LOW, JPIN, DG, TGT,

VGIT, XLV, IEFA, QQQ, IYG, VCSH, IYK, UPS, EFG, XLP, GSLC, IEUR, XLI, IHI, LOW, JPIN, DG, TGT, Sold Out: EWG, XOM, XLE, FDX, HRB,

For the details of RiverFront Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverfront+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 7,690,021 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 4,778,614 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 953,230 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 4,787,678 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.57% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 2,527,091 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 739,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,286,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 577,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 110,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 424,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.6. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 240,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 283.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 910,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 148.78%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $106.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 254,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 54.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $101.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 137,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $202.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 64,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $25.95 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $17.27.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 62.93%. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. RiverFront Investment Group, LLC still held 614,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 38.64%. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. RiverFront Investment Group, LLC still held 759,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 42.04%. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $160.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. RiverFront Investment Group, LLC still held 73,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 78.6%. The sale prices were between $144.23 and $173.41, with an estimated average price of $158.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. RiverFront Investment Group, LLC still held 15,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 20.58%. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. RiverFront Investment Group, LLC still held 422,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.