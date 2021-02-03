Cqs (us), Llc Buys Discovery Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Sells Avis Budget Group Inc, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, United Airlines Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Cqs (us), Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Accenture PLC, Navistar International Corp, sells Avis Budget Group Inc, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, United Airlines Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Liberty Global PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cqs (us), Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cqs (us), Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 316,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $176.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 94,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $248.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 56,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Navistar International Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 330,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 262,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 135,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $17.44 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 5,478,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 316.95%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $2065.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 6,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 181.89%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 111,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 50.37%. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 366,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 470,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $12.16 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.34 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $35.31.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.6 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The sale prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.66 and $2.83, with an estimated average price of $2.02.

Cqs (us), Llc reduced to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 77.09%. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.27%. Cqs (us), Llc still held 240,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.