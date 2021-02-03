Delphi Financial Group Inc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, MPLX LP, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Investment company Delphi Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, MPLX LP, Alibaba Group Holding, SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delphi Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Delphi Financial Group Inc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VTI, BABA, GXC, MCHI, AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, KWEB,
- Added Positions: MPLX, ABR, ACRE, OXLC,
- Reduced Positions: BKLN, ANGL, TSLX,
- Sold Out: HYG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Delphi Financial Group Inc
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 268,615 shares, 18.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 2,060,600 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.60%
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 1,585,544 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 4,992,483 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio.
- New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) - 6,707,963 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio.
Delphi Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.4%. The holding were 268,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Delphi Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $254.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 21,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
Delphi Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.79 and $131.02, with an estimated average price of $126.31. The stock is now traded at around $146.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 35,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Delphi Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $90.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 57,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Delphi Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3380.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Delphi Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1927.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Delphi Financial Group Inc added to a holding in MPLX LP by 43.60%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 2,060,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)
Delphi Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc by 44.76%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 495,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)
Delphi Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp by 615.71%. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.94. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 85,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)
Delphi Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02.
