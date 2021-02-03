Bank Hapoalim Bm Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, VMware Inc, NIO Inc

Tel Aviv, L3, based Investment company Bank Hapoalim Bm (Current Portfolio) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, VMware Inc, NIO Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Hapoalim Bm. As of 2020Q4, Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 191 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 87,920 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% SSgA SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) - 227,720 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 270,172 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 61,051 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01% KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 282,086 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 821.88%

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 214,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 439,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 201,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $440.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.53 and $112.41, with an estimated average price of $106.24. The stock is now traded at around $114.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.88%. The purchase prices were between $67.63 and $77.72, with an estimated average price of $74.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 282,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 1512.61%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 186,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 1057.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 247,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1226.77%. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 174,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5336.10%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 313,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1058.90%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 400,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $53.15 and $58.49, with an estimated average price of $56.87.

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $40.97, with an estimated average price of $11.41.