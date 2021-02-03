>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bank Hapoalim Bm Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, VMware Inc, NIO Inc

February 03, 2021 | About: KWEB +1.25% ACWI +0.2% XLP -0.14% VT +0.08% VEA +0.12% XLE +1.47% IEFA +0.06% SPDW +0.09% EFA +0.05% MDY +0.08% URTH +0.14% AS +0%

Tel Aviv, L3, based Investment company Bank Hapoalim Bm (Current Portfolio) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, VMware Inc, NIO Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Hapoalim Bm. As of 2020Q4, Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 191 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK HAPOALIM BM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+hapoalim+bm/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK HAPOALIM BM
  1. BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 87,920 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
  2. SSgA SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) - 227,720 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
  3. First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 270,172 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio.
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 61,051 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
  5. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 282,086 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 821.88%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 214,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 439,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 201,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $440.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.53 and $112.41, with an estimated average price of $106.24. The stock is now traded at around $114.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.88%. The purchase prices were between $67.63 and $77.72, with an estimated average price of $74.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 282,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 1512.61%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 186,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 1057.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 247,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1226.77%. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 174,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5336.10%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 313,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1058.90%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 400,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $53.15 and $58.49, with an estimated average price of $56.87.

Sold Out: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BVXV)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $40.97, with an estimated average price of $11.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK HAPOALIM BM. Also check out:

1. BANK HAPOALIM BM's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK HAPOALIM BM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK HAPOALIM BM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK HAPOALIM BM keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)