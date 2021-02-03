Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Buys Hexcel Corp, Allegiant Travel Co, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Hexcel Corp, Allegiant Travel Co, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, sells Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Deere, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2020Q4, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc owns 487 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HXL, ALGT, MDRX, FNB, FWRD, ACA, AZD, JELD, PRTY, FT5, FCRD, NOC, PII, BNL, WSM, IEMG, IWR, AFL, LW, SLQD, ZTS, FTNT, JAZZ, PRTS, RMD, LNC, LRCX, DVA,
- Added Positions: IWB, VO, TSEM, UL, VEU, STAG, PSN, IJR, HR, LMT, V, SPY, MMS, NUVA, VLO, PSX, T, AZPN, CHE, CCOI, MGLN, SKY, ENV, IYW, QUAL, VEA, AMT, AJG, ADP, BLK, DUK, HD, MKC, MCD, MET, PAYX, PEP, PFE, STRA, TROW, YUM, WNS, LOPE, AVGO, PBA, QLYS, BND, MTUM, ADC, APD, AKAM, ARE, LNT, ADI, ARCC, TFC, BBY, CMS, CPT, CNP, CUZ, CCI, CMI, DTE, DHR, DLR, D, ETN, ENB, ETR, EQIX, EXR, FFIV, GILD, PEAK, HIW, HST, KLAC, KMB, MRK, NFG, NHI, OHI, OMC, PNW, PAA, PRU, QCOM, SRE, LSI, SUI, TGT, TMO, UDR, VFC, WHR, CQP, TEL, JBT, ADUS, HPP, TCPC, USAC, CONE, DOC, QTS, MBUU, TSLX, DEA, GSBD, PYPL, INVH, ETRN, ACWI, BIV, EFA, ICF, IDU, IEFA, MUB, VIG, VTEB, VUG, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PG, BRK.B, DE, INTC, MSFT, FDX, AMZN, FB, GOOG, VOO, CRM, CMCSA, JNJ, CAT, CSCO, BDX, DIS, GS, HCA, HYG, JLL, UNH, BABA, BAC, MNST, SBUX, ORCL, PM, JD, HUBB, NFLX, PWR, TXN, EVR, RTX, JPM, SBNY, WDAY, FND, BMY, IBM, TCF, CBRL, DD, PH, HLT, MODV, FTDR, AVT, CHH, CW, GE, TSM, COLD, JCOM, EGHT, ABC, AMGN, CLH, HPQ, ONTO, VRNT, GMED, FOXA, ACN, CNI, XOM, GIS, GOOGL, SKYW, SHOO, WBS, WAL, ZUMZ, CRNC, EMB, IWM, MMM, VCEL, AEO, CR, TCOM, GBCI, OMCL, OXM, PPBI, USB, EXLS, SSNC, SPSC, VCRA, PINC, PGNY, BIO, OFC, DY, NEE, AJRD, HAE, NUAN, ONB, ASGN, BKNG, ROLL, TECH, TXRH, WTS, WWD, MA, KBR, VRSK, QNST, KMI, RXN, FOXF, CARG, IWF, VNQ, CB, AES, ABT, ACC, AEP, AMP, AME, AZO, AVB, BK, BXP, BAM, BXMT, CAH, CRL, LNG, NNN, COP, COST, DEO, DRH, EMN, EMR, ESS, EXC, GD, HMSY, ITT, ITW, IART, MDLZ, LOW, MMP, MAA, MS, NICE, NRG, NVR, NI, NSC, ON, OKE, OSK, PPL, PRK, PGR, PSA, PHM, REG, RIO, SPG, SJI, SO, LUV, TJX, TOT, TRP, UNP, UPS, URI, WMT, WM, WRI, ANTM, EVRG, WY, WMB, ET, ENSG, ROIC, CHTR, TRGP, APTV, HTA, HASI, IQV, CWEN.A, PSXP, IRT, BRX, CTT, CTRE, NEP, CFG, STOR, QRVO, BLD, LITE, VICI, EPRT, HYD, IBB, VB, VCIT, VWO,
- Sold Out: KR, RDS.B, WSFS, IWD, UN, FLRN, 27T, FLOT, XLNX, LULU, MTB, DPZ, XLV, COR, IXC, AM, PBFX, ZZF, RLJ, INN, WMGI, AGCO, BEP, WAB, VTR, BF.B,
For the details of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+washington+investment+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,959,935 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,139,343 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.81%
- Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 1,062,425 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 178,902 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 91,944 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.28%
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 701,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $112.73 and $189.24, with an estimated average price of $154.66. The stock is now traded at around $187.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 123,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 753,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Arcosa Inc (ACA)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 192,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: F N B Corp (FNB)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in F N B Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,101,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Forward Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.21 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 132,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $216.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 208,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.51%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 105,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 56.92%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 296,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 51.74%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 726,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 652.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 118,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Parsons Corp by 58.63%. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $33.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 417,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.37.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01.Sold Out: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $28.25 and $45.24, with an estimated average price of $37.01.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.53 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.57.
