Tobam Buys Chewy Inc, Carnival Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells DexCom Inc, NIO Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

Paris, I0, based Investment company Tobam (Current Portfolio) buys Chewy Inc, Carnival Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, sells DexCom Inc, NIO Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobam. As of 2020Q4, Tobam owns 429 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Clorox Co (CLX) - 325,173 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.64% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,086,073 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64% The Kroger Co (KR) - 1,979,787 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,025,980 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07% Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 1,569,901 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.77%

Tobam initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 264,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 186,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.43. The stock is now traded at around $180.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 78,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $148.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 46,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74. The stock is now traded at around $108.254800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.82 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 10316.17%. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 740,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 147.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $91.564700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 281,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 822.51%. The purchase prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.38. The stock is now traded at around $140.285800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 106,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 35262.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.45 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 840,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 755,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 21165.56%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 89,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.77.

Tobam sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.42.

Tobam sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $66.85 and $103.94, with an estimated average price of $84.44.

Tobam sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Tobam sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $20.75.

Tobam sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83.

Tobam reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 69.62%. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56. The stock is now traded at around $385.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Tobam still held 24,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam reduced to a holding in NIO Inc by 65.47%. The sale prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.539900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Tobam still held 480,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 89.2%. The sale prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1313.71. The stock is now traded at around $1492.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Tobam still held 1,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam reduced to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 94.39%. The sale prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.479800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Tobam still held 25,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 38.44%. The sale prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $161.972500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Tobam still held 270,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tobam reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 29.86%. The sale prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $264.98. The stock is now traded at around $430.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Tobam still held 135,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.