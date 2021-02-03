Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC Buys Lamar Advertising Co, Chubb, UniFirst Corp, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

Investment company Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lamar Advertising Co, Chubb, UniFirst Corp, Polaris Inc, M&T Bank Corp, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Cedar Fair LP, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LAMR, CB, UNF, PII, MTB, MGA, 44K, CCB, CEF, ARE, MRK, HIG, UNP, HON, GOOG, RTX, TROW, ICE, KMB, STOR, CACC, ZTS, TSM, ABBV, LMT, HSY, KMX, FIS, NOC, INTC, RHI, MKC, CMI, SNA, CNI, BLK, PFE, ANET, J, PSA, XRAY, STT, FAST, CLX, PAYX, APD, ITW, JCOM, BDX, ETN, PG, VYM, GPC, ALL, EME, EMR, SJM, WIW, BOH, PPL, HD, ABT, DIS, SYY, TSEM, CL, GEF, PM, MMM, DES, D, BF.B, MDT, ITIC, C, KO, MUFG, LBRDK, GRMN, PML, VZ, IWY, DHR, MDLZ, MS, PANA, ZBH, QCOM, MCD, NVS, PEP, IFF, PHO, EMN, MPWR, MO, VTIP, JBSS, GD, VBR, SH, VIG, MRNA, LEG, SBUX, MEI, CBSH, SPY, BWL.A, CLNY, ANIX, GLDG,

LAMR, CB, UNF, PII, MTB, MGA, 44K, CCB, CEF, ARE, MRK, HIG, UNP, HON, GOOG, RTX, TROW, ICE, KMB, STOR, CACC, ZTS, TSM, ABBV, LMT, HSY, KMX, FIS, NOC, INTC, RHI, MKC, CMI, SNA, CNI, BLK, PFE, ANET, J, PSA, XRAY, STT, FAST, CLX, PAYX, APD, ITW, JCOM, BDX, ETN, PG, VYM, GPC, ALL, EME, EMR, SJM, WIW, BOH, PPL, HD, ABT, DIS, SYY, TSEM, CL, GEF, PM, MMM, DES, D, BF.B, MDT, ITIC, C, KO, MUFG, LBRDK, GRMN, PML, VZ, IWY, DHR, MDLZ, MS, PANA, ZBH, QCOM, MCD, NVS, PEP, IFF, PHO, EMN, MPWR, MO, VTIP, JBSS, GD, VBR, SH, VIG, MRNA, LEG, SBUX, MEI, CBSH, SPY, BWL.A, CLNY, ANIX, GLDG, Added Positions: THR, MSFT, CNS, RBNC, HRL, GOOGL, BLL, EVBN, MMI, CVGW, SLV, BRK.B, CSX, JNJ, ADI, GLD, CHKP, CERN, TMO, SYK, AAPL, COST, WBA, CCMP, COLD, HEP, WWW, KALU, BABA, RMT, AEF,

THR, MSFT, CNS, RBNC, HRL, GOOGL, BLL, EVBN, MMI, CVGW, SLV, BRK.B, CSX, JNJ, ADI, GLD, CHKP, CERN, TMO, SYK, AAPL, COST, WBA, CCMP, COLD, HEP, WWW, KALU, BABA, RMT, AEF, Reduced Positions: WY, CFG, JLL, FUN, FHN, SNV, GPK, PCH, FFIV, FCCO, KSU, SCHW, LH, CASY, HOMB, BANR, AXS, EEFT, PNFP, OMCL, HSIC,

WY, CFG, JLL, FUN, FHN, SNV, GPK, PCH, FFIV, FCCO, KSU, SCHW, LH, CASY, HOMB, BANR, AXS, EEFT, PNFP, OMCL, HSIC, Sold Out: IRCUF, TSSLF, DCI, SHO, 4HM, CDNAF, NANX, CADE, UHS,

For the details of Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunter+perkins+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 216,592 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 320,549 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,583 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 367,654 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 141,808 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 320,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $153.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 132,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UniFirst Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.74 and $211.69, with an estimated average price of $190.66. The stock is now traded at around $217.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 70,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.75. The stock is now traded at around $114.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 131,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 78,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 139,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc by 294.62%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $13.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 388,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 625.58%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $241.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 19,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Inc by 103.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.99 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $66.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 92,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Reliant Bancorp Inc by 455.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $19.32, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 134,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 324.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $52.51, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 148.67%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $2056.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Irish Continental Group PLC. The sale prices were between $3.95 and $4.89, with an estimated average price of $4.43.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Telesites SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $0.83 and $1.12, with an estimated average price of $0.99.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $47.22 and $56.95, with an estimated average price of $52.95.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $7.27 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vicat SA. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Tire Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $101.03 and $131.85, with an estimated average price of $120.15.