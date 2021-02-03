Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Carnival Corp, Sea, Sells Lowe's Inc, TAL Education Group

Investment company Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. (Current Portfolio) buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Carnival Corp, Sea, Marriott International Inc, JOYY Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.. As of 2020Q4, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CCL, SE, YY,
- Added Positions: LULU, MAR, HTHT, YUMC, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, NKE,
- Sold Out: TAL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.
- BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 4,100,000 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 780,573 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
- Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 1,119,119 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.00%
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 3,995,934 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio.
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 835,071 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,840,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.56. The stock is now traded at around $243.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.66 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 352,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 156.93%. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.59. The stock is now traded at around $334.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 238,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,119,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 176.35%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 950,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,331,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.07.
