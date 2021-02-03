>
Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Carnival Corp, Sea, Sells Lowe's Inc, TAL Education Group

February 03, 2021 | About: LULU -2.99% MAR +1.3% HTHT +0.92% YUMC -0.46% CCL +3.62% SE +1.48% YY +6.03% TAL -1.37%

Investment company Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. (Current Portfolio) buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Carnival Corp, Sea, Marriott International Inc, JOYY Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.. As of 2020Q4, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Broad Peak Investment Management LTD.
  1. BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 4,100,000 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 780,573 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
  3. Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 1,119,119 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.00%
  4. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 3,995,934 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio.
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 835,071 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%
New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,840,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.56. The stock is now traded at around $243.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.66 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 352,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 156.93%. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.59. The stock is now traded at around $334.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 238,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,119,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 176.35%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 950,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,331,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.07.



