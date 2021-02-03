Torray LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Genuine Parts Co, Sapiens International Corp NV, Sells Sysco Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Torray LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Genuine Parts Co, Sapiens International Corp NV, RBC Bearings Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, sells Sysco Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Torray LLC. As of 2020Q4, Torray LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GPC, SPNS, ROLL, NFLX,

GPC, SPNS, ROLL, NFLX, Added Positions: CMCSA, JKHY, PRAA, SBAC, AMGN, PSX, ICFI, CHD, TDOC, IPGP, VRRM, AMN, MYOV, POOL, MKSI, HALO, ENB, ECL, AZPN,

CMCSA, JKHY, PRAA, SBAC, AMGN, PSX, ICFI, CHD, TDOC, IPGP, VRRM, AMN, MYOV, POOL, MKSI, HALO, ENB, ECL, AZPN, Reduced Positions: ETN, RDS.A, MMC, CNC, DHR, ROP, LZAGY, AAPL, AMZN, QCOM, SHW, CVS, GILD, IBM, ADBE, CPRT, NKE, MSFT, RCKT, FISV, VRSK, ACN, ORLY, V, MSI, GMAB, IDXX, APH, MTD, MPWR, CYBR, FB, CMI, COO, BMRN, MMM, MRK, CTLT, ABBV, MO, COR, LYB, AMT, BX, CCI, PRU, HD, MCD, CSCO, OMCL, LMT,

ETN, RDS.A, MMC, CNC, DHR, ROP, LZAGY, AAPL, AMZN, QCOM, SHW, CVS, GILD, IBM, ADBE, CPRT, NKE, MSFT, RCKT, FISV, VRSK, ACN, ORLY, V, MSI, GMAB, IDXX, APH, MTD, MPWR, CYBR, FB, CMI, COO, BMRN, MMM, MRK, CTLT, ABBV, MO, COR, LYB, AMT, BX, CCI, PRU, HD, MCD, CSCO, OMCL, LMT, Sold Out: SYY, DNKN, MA,

American Express Co (AXP) - 165,179 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 272,266 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 593,299 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 77,396 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 139,312 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Torray LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 73,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The purchase prices were between $27.12 and $32.82, with an estimated average price of $29.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 57,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.67 and $182.81, with an estimated average price of $153.96. The stock is now traded at around $177.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $541.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 624.99%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 274,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in PRA Group Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.13 and $44.98, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.