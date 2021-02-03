>
Torray LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Genuine Parts Co, Sapiens International Corp NV, Sells Sysco Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

February 03, 2021 | About: CMCSA -0.71% JKHY -0.37% PRAA +1.87% GPC +0.82% SPNS -0.62% ROLL -1.53% NFLX -1.04% SYY +4.11% DNKN +0% MA -0.42%

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Torray LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Genuine Parts Co, Sapiens International Corp NV, RBC Bearings Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, sells Sysco Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Torray LLC. As of 2020Q4, Torray LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Torray LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/torray+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Torray LLC
  1. American Express Co (AXP) - 165,179 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  2. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 272,266 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 593,299 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 77,396 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 139,312 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 73,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The purchase prices were between $27.12 and $32.82, with an estimated average price of $29.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 57,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

Torray LLC initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.67 and $182.81, with an estimated average price of $153.96. The stock is now traded at around $177.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $541.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 624.99%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 274,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PRA Group Inc (PRAA)

Torray LLC added to a holding in PRA Group Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.13 and $44.98, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.



