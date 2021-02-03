Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC Buys SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, HCA Healthcare Inc

Investment company Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Barrick Gold Corp, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, HCA Healthcare Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VDC,

VDC, Added Positions: VOO, XLV, XLI, GOLD, TIP, VEA, VCIT, AGG, DBEF, VGT, IEMG, AAPL,

VOO, XLV, XLI, GOLD, TIP, VEA, VCIT, AGG, DBEF, VGT, IEMG, AAPL, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, XLE, BMY, SPY, JPM, GPN, XLF, VNQ, GOOGL, FB, VTV, IWD, VUG, XBI, BA, JNK, VWO, VBTX, DBC,

BRK.B, XLE, BMY, SPY, JPM, GPN, XLF, VNQ, GOOGL, FB, VTV, IWD, VUG, XBI, BA, JNK, VWO, VBTX, DBC, Sold Out: HCA, UNH, ANTM, PRI, BAC, FXI, RJF, SLV, VV,

For the details of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillcrest+wealth+advisors+-+ny%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,407 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 42,435 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 215,373 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 48,580 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 30,975 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82. The stock is now traded at around $168.009000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 56.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 164.41%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.361900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.94.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Primerica Inc. The sale prices were between $109.5 and $140.09, with an estimated average price of $126.1.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16.