BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Investment company BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IUSB,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, VCSH, SCHP, VWOB, SCHH, SCHF, HYG, SPY, IWP, VNQ, SNAP, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: SCHA, IVV, VV, VB, AAPL, IJR, SPLK, GOOGL, VEA, IEMG, LMT,
- Sold Out: CSCO, KO,
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,223,881 shares, 26.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 625,695 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
- CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 658,902 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 503,684 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 262,166 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.079000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21.
