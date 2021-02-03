>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Alta Capital Management Llc Buys Teleflex Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, American Tower Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc

February 03, 2021 | About: TFX -0.78% SPY +0.26% AMT -1.45% MAR +1.3% WEX -0.29% WAL -1.23% IBM -0.51% IWB +0.17% BRK.B -0.04% EXPE +2.75%

Investment company Alta Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Teleflex Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, American Tower Corp, Marriott International Inc, WEX Inc, sells Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Alta Capital Management Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 915,878 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.62%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 63,382 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.28%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 335,563 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.45%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 434,919 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.26%
  5. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 33,259 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.68%
New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $318.23 and $411.57, with an estimated average price of $370.04. The stock is now traded at around $388.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 29,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $233.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WEX Inc (WEX)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $126 and $204.76, with an estimated average price of $169.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $33.05 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $49.21.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)