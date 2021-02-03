Alta Capital Management Llc Buys Teleflex Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, American Tower Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Alta Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Teleflex Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, American Tower Corp, Marriott International Inc, WEX Inc, sells Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Alta Capital Management Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TFX, SPY, AMT, MAR, WEX,

TFX, SPY, AMT, MAR, WEX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, FB, GOOGL, ZBRA, MA, BKNG, FISV, TMO, DIS, HD, APH, STE, V, BR, ULTA, SPGI, TJX, FBHS, SHW, MKL, BDX, CTXS, ADBE, MTCH, ZTS, PKI, NVDA, DLTR, LOW, IAA, PYPL, KAR, RTX, PSX, CPRT, INTU, STZ, FLT, TTWO, AMZN, CTAS, UPS, MSFT, QSR, KR, VZ, PEP, NSRGY, CVS, CSCO, MCD, JPM, JNJ, LMT, T, CMCSA, WEC, INGR, UNP, BA, ZION, SBUX, ECL, KDP, GOOG, ABBV, BRK.A, PS, YUMC, BABA, TACO, ACN, TSM, WBA, WFC, GCAAF, CVX, MELI, F,

AAPL, FB, GOOGL, ZBRA, MA, BKNG, FISV, TMO, DIS, HD, APH, STE, V, BR, ULTA, SPGI, TJX, FBHS, SHW, MKL, BDX, CTXS, ADBE, MTCH, ZTS, PKI, NVDA, DLTR, LOW, IAA, PYPL, KAR, RTX, PSX, CPRT, INTU, STZ, FLT, TTWO, AMZN, CTAS, UPS, MSFT, QSR, KR, VZ, PEP, NSRGY, CVS, CSCO, MCD, JPM, JNJ, LMT, T, CMCSA, WEC, INGR, UNP, BA, ZION, SBUX, ECL, KDP, GOOG, ABBV, BRK.A, PS, YUMC, BABA, TACO, ACN, TSM, WBA, WFC, GCAAF, CVX, MELI, F, Sold Out: WAL, IBM, IWB, BRK.B, EXPE,

For the details of ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 915,878 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 63,382 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.28% Facebook Inc (FB) - 335,563 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.45% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 434,919 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.26% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 33,259 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.68%

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $318.23 and $411.57, with an estimated average price of $370.04. The stock is now traded at around $388.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 29,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $233.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $126 and $204.76, with an estimated average price of $169.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $33.05 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $49.21.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39.