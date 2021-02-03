Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Intl Fcstone Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intl Fcstone Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Intl Fcstone Inc. owns 329 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 839,249 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,777 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 131,035 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,387 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,859 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.55%. The holding were 839,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.053400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 64,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 131,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $383.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 39,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 98,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 84,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.