Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Intl Fcstone Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intl Fcstone Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Intl Fcstone Inc. owns 329 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FTSM, VOO, XLV, IVV, AAPL, XLK, VB, AMZN, IJH, BND, IJR, VYM, ARKK, VUG, AGG, FVD, FHLC, AME, MSFT, VIG, VTI, SPY, VYMI, SHOP, VO, DIA, MUB, IWM, BIV, SQ, MGC, JNJ, WMT, DNP, JPM, TSLA, IVW, CRWD, NFLX, HD, NVDA, USMV, ABBV, MOAT, BRK.B, PG, DIS, MDY, T, VZ, SLV, VEU, QCOM, ESGU, BX, SE, TDIV, BA, SO, ARKW, IWO, UTG, FB, SCHG, XBI, CSCO, GOOG, ZM, ITOT, LMBS, PFF, EFAV, FXL, UNH, IWP, AMGN, COST, PEP, FTC, MINT, PNQI, BMY, ETG, BXMX, ARKG, QTEC, SPLV, VTV, TSE, IEFA, VTWO, CAPE, FIXD, LQD, GOOGL, INFY, VTEB, MCD, MRK, CRM, DGRO, FTA, IVE, IXUS, MGK, VCIT, IBM, LOW, UPS, AVGO, PYPL, IHI, TOTL, VEA, LLY, PFE, V, EFA, FIVG, SCHA, XAR, CVS, CVX, LMT, PHYS, NTLA, EFG, FTSL, GOVT, KO, CIBR, FEP, HDV, LIT, SCHV, VGT, BAC, INTC, BTG, JKH, PTF, QUAL, ALB, CMCSA, XOM, MNR, THQ, FXD, MDIV, SPDW, VXUS, CAT, DE, PM, XLE, GLW, CMI, HON, NBEV, JHB, DOW, FPX, GLD, IEMG, MBB, PGX, SDY, SHY, VCSH, VWO, XLI, ABT, CSX, DUK, NKE, WFC, BNDX, IAU, IWB, PTH, TIP, MMM, MO, BLK, D, ETSY, BSV, CID, CSB, EEM, FGD, GVI, SPEM, XLP, EMR, IP, UNP, MELI, KMI, SFIX, FSLY, ESGE, FV, IWD, IWF, IYR, ONEQ, TLT, XLY, ADBE, AMD, FDX, LUV, SBUX, TMO, VLO, CEF, MA, JD, HUBS, BOTZ, EMLP, FEM, JKK, PPA, SCHX, VDC, VLUE, ACN, AMT, WTRG, NEE, MDT, TXN, JAZZ, FRPT, SILV, TTD, CHWY, IGIB, ITA, IXN, SHV, SOXX, BP, GE, GIS, NICE, ORCL, REGN, OLED, DAL, DFS, SUN, BOX, TWLO, NTNX, DOCU, PTON, BICK, EEMV, ESPO, FNI, FSZ, GDX, GDXJ, HACK, HYLS, IWN, IWR, MGV, MNA, PSK, PTLC, SHM, SMH, SUB, VGK, VOT, VPL, VV, UHAL, TFC, ED, STZ, DD, MRVL, PPL, PGR, SYK, URI, CROX, ET, CRF, DG, CHTR, BABA, TDOC, ZS, NIO, PINS, ACWI, BOND, CARZ, DBJP, IYT, JPST, NEAR, NOBL, PSI, VBK, VHT, VXF, XLF, XSD, F, NYMT, FTF, GNPX, AXDX, IRIX, UAVS, JQC, FXN, THTX, BW,
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 839,249 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,777 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 131,035 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,387 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,859 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.55%. The holding were 839,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $351.053400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 64,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 131,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $383.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 39,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 98,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
Intl Fcstone Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 84,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.
