Alps Advisors Inc Buys Energy Transfer LP, Comerica Inc, Edison International, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, WestRock Co, Broadcom Inc

Denver, CO, based Investment company Alps Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Energy Transfer LP, Comerica Inc, Edison International, Genuine Parts Co, Kellogg Co, sells United Parcel Service Inc, WestRock Co, Broadcom Inc, Cummins Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alps Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Alps Advisors Inc owns 828 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of ALPS ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alps+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 24,476,778 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 20,110,144 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 51,891,738 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 10,063,855 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 68,184,863 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.61%

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 212,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.48. The stock is now traded at around $59.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 331,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 381,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.32 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,800,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.659800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 905,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $21.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 930,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 68,184,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 5879.49%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 397,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 8058.31%. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 335,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 572.29%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 288,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 676.89%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $329.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 64,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 7314.25%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 137,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.