Country Trust Bank Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc

Bloomington, IL, based Investment company Country Trust Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Ecolab Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Trust Bank. As of 2020Q4, Country Trust Bank owns 341 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,243,662 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 2,606,951 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 604,449 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,045 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,797,093 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in IAHL Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.15 and $0.23, with an estimated average price of $0.2. The stock is now traded at around $0.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Horizon Technology Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.3 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.371300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in PIMCO Floating Rate Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Gladstone Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 636,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.237800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,687,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 57.61%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 720.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 6574.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 192.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $122.85, with an estimated average price of $111.23.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.25.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.