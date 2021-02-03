>
Country Trust Bank Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc

February 03, 2021 | About: AGG -0.09% FPE +0.02% MINT +0% XLI -0.03% XLE +3.82% XLV -0.81% BKLN +0.13% IYR -0.88% IAHL +0% HRZN +0.55% PFL -0.09% GL -1.8%

Bloomington, IL, based Investment company Country Trust Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Ecolab Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Trust Bank. As of 2020Q4, Country Trust Bank owns 341 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COUNTRY TRUST BANK
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,243,662 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  2. Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 2,606,951 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.12%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 604,449 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,045 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,797,093 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: IAHL Corp (IAHL)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in IAHL Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.15 and $0.23, with an estimated average price of $0.2. The stock is now traded at around $0.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Horizon Technology Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.3 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.371300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Floating Rate Income Fund (PFL)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in PIMCO Floating Rate Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Gladstone Capital Corp (GLAD)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Gladstone Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 636,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.237800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,687,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 57.61%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 720.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 6574.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 192.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $122.85, with an estimated average price of $111.23.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.25.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.



