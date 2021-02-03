Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Public Storage, Unilever PLC, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vontier Corp, Unilever NV

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Hartford Financial Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Public Storage, Unilever PLC, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Altus Midstream Co, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vontier Corp, Unilever NV, PROSHARES TRUST, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Financial Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hartford Financial Management Inc. owns 337 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, PSA, VRP, NOW, ALTM, AGR, RNP, TWLO, REAL, SHOP, WORK, SNAP, XBI, SPLK, TTWO, TEVA, RXT, TWTR, UBER, VIAC, ZM, ZS, GILD, AMD, BYND, FUN, ED, COUP, ELAN, EXEL, FVRR, REGI, GES, JWN, NLOK, BXMX, ADNT, RLGY, REGN,

VTRS, PSA, VRP, NOW, ALTM, AGR, RNP, TWLO, REAL, SHOP, WORK, SNAP, XBI, SPLK, TTWO, TEVA, RXT, TWTR, UBER, VIAC, ZM, ZS, GILD, AMD, BYND, FUN, ED, COUP, ELAN, EXEL, FVRR, REGI, GES, JWN, NLOK, BXMX, ADNT, RLGY, REGN, Added Positions: TOTL, MUB, PULS, AMZN, PGX, INTC, BA, UL, JPST, IBM, NVDA, JCI, IMV, C, BMY, BRK.B, BAX, ADBE, VMW, SBUX, GLD, CRM, RGR, RCL, ROKU, PINS, PBCT, PYPL, NVS, LYFT, IWF, IYJ, QQQ, CSCO, BSGM, ARKK, BABA,

TOTL, MUB, PULS, AMZN, PGX, INTC, BA, UL, JPST, IBM, NVDA, JCI, IMV, C, BMY, BRK.B, BAX, ADBE, VMW, SBUX, GLD, CRM, RGR, RCL, ROKU, PINS, PBCT, PYPL, NVS, LYFT, IWF, IYJ, QQQ, CSCO, BSGM, ARKK, BABA, Reduced Positions: FLRN, AAPL, VGT, WBS, CI, FTV, ENB, IP, DHR, RSP, KEY, WRK, DD, TJX, TGT, OTIS, UNP, PCH, UNH, CMCSA, CARR, WY, T, GOOG, ZSAN, WFC, SLB, WMB, RYN, OKE, NVO, NKE, MPC, FOXA, ETRN, COP, CL, CNP, BP, BHLB, APA, AXP,

FLRN, AAPL, VGT, WBS, CI, FTV, ENB, IP, DHR, RSP, KEY, WRK, DD, TJX, TGT, OTIS, UNP, PCH, UNH, CMCSA, CARR, WY, T, GOOG, ZSAN, WFC, SLB, WMB, RYN, OKE, NVO, NKE, MPC, FOXA, ETRN, COP, CL, CNP, BP, BHLB, APA, AXP, Sold Out: VNT, UN, WELL, TQQQ, MDU, CNI, OXY, SHW, TRP, UAN, SNOW,

For the details of Hartford Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hartford+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 294,753 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,750 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,124 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% CSX Corp (CSX) - 98,896 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 45,744 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.18. The stock is now traded at around $227.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $314. The stock is now traded at around $385.165900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Altus Midstream Co. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $49.66, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $22.83, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $22.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 158.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $233.685300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 98.31%. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $96.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $143.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 190.48%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $101.606300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.87.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.78 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.65.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.62.