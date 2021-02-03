CB&T Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, S&P Global Inc, New Residential Investment Corp

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company CB&T Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, S&P Global Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CB&T Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, CB&T Wealth Management owns 92 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 73,034 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 121,275 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80% 3M Co (MMM) - 47,019 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 98,956 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 23,959 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2%

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.262100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $287.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.72. The stock is now traded at around $112.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $205.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.69%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 41,856 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 312.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.764000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.882500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 71.19%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.517300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $201.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $8.89.