Focused Wealth Management, Inc Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladi

Highland, NY, based Investment company Focused Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Focused Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Focused Wealth Management, Inc owns 790 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TXG, FTCH, DKNG, CPRI, GDRX, BOND, PXD, BCO, Z, GVA, ETB, ZTS, WRK, ROL, MTD, MAS, FOXA, BBY, ECPG, VRM, EXPE, NBIX, NCNO, MSI, TAK, IDEX, AMN, GNRC, XLI, ITRM, SCL, MPLX, KR, DKS, SPCE, 0LS, BLL, WORK, SMG, IXC, 74HA, EMB, EFV, LI, PNM, SCHM, ETR, ANGL, BLV, VGIT, GPN, OUSA, GH, DLTR, UMC, AEZS, FNDE, BEPC, ASAN, PLTR, VITL, 50AA, PYN, ARKK, CYRX, TAN, SFT, API, ERF, AY2, COCP, HLX, IMV, POAI, 0RR1, V9G, CTLT, IWM, PPH, UWMC,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,248,528 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 382,619 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 808,754 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 807,250 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 459,417 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.43. The stock is now traded at around $180.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.566100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.84. The stock is now traded at around $124.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 6293.22%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 1250.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.159000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.882500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 184.35%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.991300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 82,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.64.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $233.3, with an estimated average price of $220.09.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $29.53.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $41.98, with an estimated average price of $37.48.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.48.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $69.62 and $81.82, with an estimated average price of $77.31.