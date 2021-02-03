>
Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Franklin Financial Services Corp, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp

February 03, 2021 | About: XLY +0.08% XLE +3.82% FRAF +0.04% T +0.09% IWP -0.53% BAC +0.84% EVRG +0% DOW -0.2% CTVA -0.05% DD -2.22% QGEN -0.8% FCEL +1.54%

Investment company Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Franklin Financial Services Corp, Evergy Inc, AT&T Inc, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA. As of 2020Q4, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owns 272 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+trust+co+of+chambersburg+pa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,932 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 26,273 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 24,731 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,996 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 15,831 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.09 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $50.27. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $13.42, with an estimated average price of $5.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.901900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 3735.00%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.317600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 7,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 4423.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 30,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Franklin Financial Services Corp (FRAF)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Franklin Financial Services Corp by 71.10%. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 65.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.517300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.262100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Sold Out: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (FIYY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $78.78 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $95.33.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA. Also check out:

1. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA keeps buying

