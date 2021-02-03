Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Franklin Financial Services Corp, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Franklin Financial Services Corp, Evergy Inc, AT&T Inc, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA. As of 2020Q4, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owns 272 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EVRG, CTVA, DOW, DD, FCEL, QGEN, AZN, FSR, MET, VEON, YORW,

EVRG, CTVA, DOW, DD, FCEL, QGEN, AZN, FSR, MET, VEON, YORW, Added Positions: XLY, XLE, FRAF, VZ, BMY, PFE, GIS, NVDA, T, XOM, IWP, CARR, UL, BAC, GE, PSX, COP,

XLY, XLE, FRAF, VZ, BMY, PFE, GIS, NVDA, T, XOM, IWP, CARR, UL, BAC, GE, PSX, COP, Reduced Positions: GLD, RTX, ETN, CVX, QQQ, AXP, DHR, CVS, JCI, TSN, STT, SO, XLRE, SPY, GSK, DIS, DRI, OXY, MRO, NVT,

GLD, RTX, ETN, CVX, QQQ, AXP, DHR, CVS, JCI, TSN, STT, SO, XLRE, SPY, GSK, DIS, DRI, OXY, MRO, NVT, Sold Out: GDX, FIYY, PTON, MKC, PYPL, VNT, UGI, UN, KAR,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,932 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 26,273 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 24,731 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,996 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Visa Inc (V) - 15,831 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.09 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $50.27. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $13.42, with an estimated average price of $5.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.901900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 3735.00%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.317600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 7,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 4423.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 30,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Franklin Financial Services Corp by 71.10%. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 65.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.517300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.262100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $78.78 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $95.33.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.