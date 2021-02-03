>
Sandy Spring Bank Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Unilever PLC, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Unilever NV, Vontier Corp, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF

February 03, 2021 | About: UL +0.72% IYW +0.53% IJK -0.56% ADSK +0.21% SHW -0.2% IWP -0.53% DLR -0.87% TLRY +16.99% WIW +0.28% FVRR +3.63% AIG +1.54% VTIP +0.05%

Olney, MD, based Investment company Sandy Spring Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Unilever PLC, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Autodesk Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Unilever NV, Vontier Corp, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, The Kroger Co, Magellan Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandy Spring Bank. As of 2020Q4, Sandy Spring Bank owns 913 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sandy Spring Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sandy+spring+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sandy Spring Bank
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 400,815 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 209,465 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 552,479 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 253,621 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 130,954 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $146.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.82 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $12.41, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $136.58 and $223.38, with an estimated average price of $182.24. The stock is now traded at around $238.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 79 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.160200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 39938.06%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 98,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 296.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 93,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 292.34%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.764000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 14183.87%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 14922.22%. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6. The stock is now traded at around $711.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.13%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Sold Out: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5.

Sold Out: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in UMB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $51.24 and $72.48, with an estimated average price of $64.54.



