Sandy Spring Bank Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Unilever PLC, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Unilever NV, Vontier Corp, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF

Olney, MD, based Investment company Sandy Spring Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Unilever PLC, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Autodesk Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Unilever NV, Vontier Corp, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, The Kroger Co, Magellan Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandy Spring Bank. As of 2020Q4, Sandy Spring Bank owns 913 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DLR, EGHT, ADX, ADNT, AKAM, ALRM, ALDX, ALXN, AYX, AIG, AWK, IBUY, BUD, AM, AON, APPN, ARNC, ARKK, ARKG, ASML, ATCO, BTG, BNS, BCS, BBBY, BIGC, BMRN, BNTX, BL, BLNK, BSX, LND, BHF, BEPC, CAMP, CAN, CSIQ, CGC, KMX, CSLT, CET, CRNC, CRL, CLNE, CLDR, NET, CME, CMS, CMPS, COUP, DISCK, DOCU, DLTR, EQT, EQH, ERIC, WTRG, ESS, HACK, MJ, FIVG, JETS, EVRG, ROBO, FVRR, F, FLGT, LAND, BOTZ, LIT, GH, HOG, HWM, HSBC, HGEN, IR, IFF, BKLN, IWY, IDV, GOVT, JLL, KDMN, KKR, LMND, LSXMA, LIN, LQDT, MRVL, MIDD, MNST, NNVC, NCNO, NOK, NVAX, OIIM, PACB, PLTR, PBFX, PBA, CORP, PINS, POST, QRVO, RNST, RH, RKT, RY, SCHV, SJM, IPOC, SQM, DWX, BIL, CEF, SYNA, TECK, TSPA, GIM, TXT, TLRY, TMUS, TMP, TREX, U, MTN, GDX, VTIP, VXUS, VBIV, VKTX, WMK, WIW, WYY, WLTW, WIX, WWD, GWW, WH, WYND, XPO, ZI,

IYW, UL, IJK, ADSK, ICE, IWP, SHW, AUB, SCHO, TSLA, GS, IVW, JPST, MA, MDLZ, WMT, ADBE, APD, AMZN, BRK.B, BABA, ETN, IBM, JNJ, NEE, CRM, TMO, TWLO, WRE, ZTS, ANTM, BX, CLX, GLW, COST, DHI, LLY, FSLR, FDN, FTV, FBHS, INFO, ICF, IWD, IWM, IJS, IYC, LOW, LULU, MCO, NOC, NVDA, NXPI, PTON, PFE, LUV, TSM, TT, UNP, UPS, UNH, XLU, VEEV, VZ, AAP, AMD, ALLY, MO, AMAT, APTV, ARCC, ANET, ARMP, AZN, AVGR, OZK, BHP, DHF, DSM, BAH, BP, AVGO, CNQ, CNC, CHTR, CMG, CTAS, CFG, CCMP, CPRT, CRWD, DDOG, DXCM, D, EW, EA, EBS, ETR, EQIX, ESPR, EVLO, EXPE, FHI, FIS, FLIC, FISV, FLDM, FLR, FMC, FTNT, GNRC, GE, GILD, GLP, HCA, PEAK, HPE, HUM, ILMN, ISRG, PJP, RSP, VLT, IRM, LQD, EWJ, SHY, IWN, IJJ, IJT, IYJ, IYF, DSI, GVI, SOXX, J, JCI, KMI, KL, LITE, MELI, MET, MGM, MU, MRNA, MS, MYSZ, NFG, NFLX, NMFC, NIO, OMP, OKTA, PSXP, PAA, PII, PPL, PHM, RDFN, RSG, RIO, ROP, SAIC, NOW, SHOP, DIA, SLY, SPYD, SPLK, SPOT, TDOC, TER, TKR, TTD, TRV, TRU, TWTR, UBER, UA, OLED, VOO, VOX, BND, VDE, VPU, VIAC, VTRS, VMW, VOD, WAB, WEC, WAL, WDAY, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, ZM, Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, CSCO, INTC, CVS, DEO, QQQ, MSFT, SPY, DHR, MCD, T, AMLP, BLK, CVX, XLY, KR, NVS, PEP, RTX, VEA, AXP, AMT, XOM, FDX, HD, MMP, MLM, NKE, UBSI, VWO, WM, ABBV, ACN, AFL, APH, BAX, BCE, BA, BMY, BAM, COF, CARR, CERN, CI, KO, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, COP, STZ, CUZ, DISCA, DOW, DD, ENB, ET, EPD, EOG, RACE, FULT, GDV, HBI, HON, GSY, EFA, IBB, IWF, IWR, IXN, KMB, LH, LMT, MAR, XLB, MCHP, NSC, OTIS, PAYX, PM, PSX, PG, PWR, RDS.A, RDS.B, SCHW, XLF, SWKS, KBE, STT, SYK, XLK, TXN, TOT, TFC, VYM, VRTX, MMM, ABM, AYI, A, ALC, ALL, AFG, AME, AMGN, ADM, ADP, AVB, BAC, BK, BDX, BIIB, MUA, BHV, BKNG, BR, BIP, CACI, CAH, CAT, CHKP, CHD, C, CTXS, CTVA, DAN, XRAY, DVN, DLB, DUK, EGBN, EBAY, EMR, ERIE, EXAS, FRT, FITB, FEYE, EMLP, FXD, FIVE, GRMN, GIS, GM, HPQ, HII, IP, INTU, TLT, TIP, IAU, IEFA, DVY, IYH, XT, EEM, IWS, ITOT, MBB, HDV, OEF, JD, PHG, LTHM, LMNX, LYB, MMC, MRK, MFA, STIM, NXST, NI, OXY, OKE, ORCL, PKI, PLD, PRU, PEG, QTS, QCOM, ROK, SPGI, SAP, SLB, SCHD, SCHX, SHEN, SIRI, SO, RWX, GLD, XSD, XBI, SDY, SQ, SIVB, SYY, TROW, TRP, THO, RIG, TGS, TRMK, UDR, ULTA, UAA, VLO, VGIT, VIOO, VDC, VNQ, VGT, VCIT, BSV, VTI, VCR, VAR, VTR, WBA, WRI, WFC, WY, WPM, YUM,

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 400,815 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 209,465 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 552,479 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 253,621 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 130,954 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $146.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.82 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $12.41, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $136.58 and $223.38, with an estimated average price of $182.24. The stock is now traded at around $238.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 79 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.160200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 39938.06%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 98,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 296.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 93,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 292.34%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.764000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 14183.87%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 14922.22%. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6. The stock is now traded at around $711.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.13%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in UMB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $51.24 and $72.48, with an estimated average price of $64.54.