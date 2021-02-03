Essex Savings Bank Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Investment company Essex Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BHP Group, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Savings Bank. As of 2020Q4, Essex Savings Bank owns 194 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BHP, IWD, SPIP, STT, XBI, PANW, TRV, GLW, YUM, TEL, IR, ACWI, EFAV, RSP, GS, VBR, PKG, WBS, VTRS, DOW, EFV, IDXX,

BHP, IWD, SPIP, STT, XBI, PANW, TRV, GLW, YUM, TEL, IR, ACWI, EFAV, RSP, GS, VBR, PKG, WBS, VTRS, DOW, EFV, IDXX, Added Positions: IVW, SPY, QQQ, SCHW, IWP, RTX, V, IYW, HON, UL, IWF, COST, INTC, LMT, IEMG, IJR, CRM, VIG, VO, IEFA, BWX, EMR, DUK, CCI, BMY, VB, T, PLD, TSLA, ORCL,

IVW, SPY, QQQ, SCHW, IWP, RTX, V, IYW, HON, UL, IWF, COST, INTC, LMT, IEMG, IJR, CRM, VIG, VO, IEFA, BWX, EMR, DUK, CCI, BMY, VB, T, PLD, TSLA, ORCL, Reduced Positions: MUB, JNJ, PG, MRK, AAPL, PFE, TMO, KO, DHR, NEE, DIS, XOM, VZ, MO, APD, IWM, MSFT, ITW, ECL, HD, GOOGL, MMM, ARKK, VTI, BA, VYM, EFA, CSCO, IJH, WFC, BRK.B, NOBL, BLK, ROP, SO, VNQ, UNP, MDT, COP, ABBV, IVV, CDK, USMV, CARR, SON, GLD, OTIS, ABT, GILD, ACN, ADBE, IBM, INTU, AMT, IWR, AMGN, CMCSA, DEO, ARKG, ETN, GE, LIN, NVS, PSX, AVGO, TXN, MCD, UNH, PNC, NSC, PPG, AXP, TFC, BAC, CAT, CI, CLX, BABA, MDLZ, UPS, MET,

MUB, JNJ, PG, MRK, AAPL, PFE, TMO, KO, DHR, NEE, DIS, XOM, VZ, MO, APD, IWM, MSFT, ITW, ECL, HD, GOOGL, MMM, ARKK, VTI, BA, VYM, EFA, CSCO, IJH, WFC, BRK.B, NOBL, BLK, ROP, SO, VNQ, UNP, MDT, COP, ABBV, IVV, CDK, USMV, CARR, SON, GLD, OTIS, ABT, GILD, ACN, ADBE, IBM, INTU, AMT, IWR, AMGN, CMCSA, DEO, ARKG, ETN, GE, LIN, NVS, PSX, AVGO, TXN, MCD, UNH, PNC, NSC, PPG, AXP, TFC, BAC, CAT, CI, CLX, BABA, MDLZ, UPS, MET, Sold Out: WBA, BIV, DLR,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,788 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 74,724 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 134,330 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 43,457 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 174,171 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.41. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $139.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $58.48 and $76.38, with an estimated average price of $68.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $161.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.882500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $327.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25.

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74.