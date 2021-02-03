JFG Wealth Management, LLC Buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Visa Inc, Sells Dollar General Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company JFG Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Visa Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alphabet Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JFG Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, JFG Wealth Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: V, VGT, ALGN, FDN, NFLX, MA, COST, IWM, CFR, HD, LLY, DIA, GOOG, SYK, LMT, EFA, CERN, PSX, NKE, SCHV, DVA, PG, CSCO,

V, VGT, ALGN, FDN, NFLX, MA, COST, IWM, CFR, HD, LLY, DIA, GOOG, SYK, LMT, EFA, CERN, PSX, NKE, SCHV, DVA, PG, CSCO, Added Positions: LBRT, MINT, AMZN, VV, SPY, JNJ, VB, SCHC, VEA, VWO, EEMS, TFI, AAPL,

LBRT, MINT, AMZN, VV, SPY, JNJ, VB, SCHC, VEA, VWO, EEMS, TFI, AAPL, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MSFT, DBC, VNQ,

GOOGL, MSFT, DBC, VNQ, Sold Out: DG, TMO, ZBRA, WMT, ADBE, OTEX, CRM, ABBV, BWX, QCOM, SCHO, VRT, SLB, EVBG, OXY, BABA, ARKG, AMGN, SCHB, DIS, SWK, IBM, BDX, SCHF, SCHE, SCHH, SLYV,

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) - 4,952,578 shares, 27.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.60% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 394,604 shares, 21.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.66% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 212,857 shares, 20.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 278,091 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 32,858 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $201.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 12,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $364.630600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 6,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $453.23. The stock is now traded at around $546.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $541.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $332.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 4,952,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 394,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 92.69%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3363.289600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 139.92%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 427.49%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.65.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.

JFG Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.75.