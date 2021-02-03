EII Capital Management, Inc. Buys VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Sells VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Investment & Management Co

New York, NY, based Investment company EII Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Weyerhaeuser Co, Brixmor Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EII Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, EII Capital Management, Inc. owns 163 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of EII Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eii+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 105,412 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 35,531 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 74,691 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64% Public Storage (PSA) - 20,247 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 53,630 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.43%

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.911300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 95.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $28.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 76.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.2 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 47.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $67.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 56.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.49 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Macerich Co by 90.16%. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $65.76, with an estimated average price of $55.72.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.9.