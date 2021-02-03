EII Capital Management, Inc. Buys VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Sells VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Investment & Management Co

New York, NY, based Investment company EII Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Weyerhaeuser Co, Brixmor Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EII Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, EII Capital Management, Inc. owns 163 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: 50AA, GEIA, AIV, AIV, BNL, SHOPF.PFD, WXC1, SHOPE.PFD, GNLPA.PFD, AIV, AIV, AMT, SBAC, ALX, BFS,
- Added Positions: AVB, SPG, EQR, ESS, JBGS, IIPR, ACC, CPT, VNO, EXR, PSA, PK, RHP, LSI, MAC, CUBE, CLNY, SVC, BRG.PRC.PFD, DEI, OHI, CCI, BXP, VTR, NSA, SBRA, VERPF.PFD, WPC, STAG, TRNO, CLNYPI.PFD, SAFE, IRM, EGP, DOC, UDR, REXR, GNL, KW, FR, IRT, SRC, RLJ, NXRT, AAT, PEB, WRE, DHC, PSB, MNR, FRT, AKR, MGP, CHCT, COLD, EPRT, XHR, HLT, CXP, RPAI, WRI, SKT, SHO, MAR, CLI, KRG, HR, DRH, ADC,
- Reduced Positions: DLR, WELL, DRE, KRC, INVH, ARE, AMH, KIM, WY, CUZ, CONE, SUI, BRX, HIW, CTRE, APLE, LTC, HPP, REG, O, BRG.PRA.PFD, ROIC, GLPI, OFC, MAA, EPR, PGRE, PEAK, HTA, SITC, NNN, GTY, ESRT, QTS, BDN, UE, INN, FCPT, RPT,
- Sold Out: VER, SLG, AIV, TCO,
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 105,412 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 35,531 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 74,691 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 20,247 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 53,630 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.43%
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (GEIA)
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHOPF.PFD)
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.911300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 95.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $28.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 76.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.2 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 47.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $67.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 56.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.49 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Macerich Co (MAC)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Macerich Co by 90.16%. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $65.76, with an estimated average price of $55.72.Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)
EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.9.
