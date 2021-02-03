>
TeamViewer supports medical technology providers digitalizing the healthcare sector - Siemens Healthineers already uses TeamViewer globally

February 03, 2021 | About: FRA:TMV +2.8% OTCPK:TMVWY +0.55%

- Siemens Healthineers uses the remote connectivity platform TeamViewer to support its imaging and laboratory diagnostic equipment worldwide and keep it operational.

- In the context of digitalization in the healthcare sector the need for secure and high-performing remote access is playing a major role. Therefore, the partnership between TeamViewer and Siemens Healthineers is of great importance to both companies.

PR Newswire

GOPPINGEN, Germany, Feb. 3, 2021

GOPPINGEN, Germany, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Healthineers has been using TeamViewer for several years on many tens of thousands of its imaging and laboratory diagnostic devices worldwide, such as MRs and CTs, in hospitals and doctors' offices to remotely maintain them and support clinical staff around the world.

TeamViewer is pre-installed on many different systems of Siemens Healthineers. If necessary, the medical technology company can provide immediate troubleshooting to its customers by having specialists connect directly to the affected device via a fast and secure connection using TeamViewer and fix the problem remotely, without the need to travel. Rapid assistance from a distance helps clinic operators and staff to ensure continuous medical care for their patients. The connection via TeamViewer is made via an end-to-end encrypted Internet connection that meets the high security standards of medical facilities.

"TeamViewer has been an important partner for us since many years already," says Wolfgang Heimsch, Head of Customer Services at Siemens Healthineers. "The number of use cases we need to provide with secure and high-performance access to our systems is increasing within the clinical environment. That's why the partnership with TeamViewer is becoming increasingly important for us and why we see huge potential to build on that."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 550,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,200 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

