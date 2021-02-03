>
Walcott Reports 504 g/t Silver, 0.22% Copper, 6.44% Lead and 9.57% Zinc, adjacent to the Historic Burra Silver Mine at Tyr Silver Zinc Project in New South Wales, Australia

February 03, 2021 | About: XCNQ:WAL +0% FRA:WR2 +2.76% OTCPK:WALRF +11.22%

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Walcott Resources Ltd. (CSE: WAL) (FSE: WR2) (OTCPINK: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Walcott") announces that surface sampling field work and evaluation has been finalized at its 60% owned Tyr Silver Zinc project ("TSZP") in north-northeast New South Wales, Australia.

Highlights:

  • 504g/t Silver, 0.22% Cu, 6.44% Pb and 9.57% Zn – mine dump grab sample
  • 389g/t Silver, 0.63% Cu, 2.64% Pb and 10.95% Zn – mine dump grab sample
  • 355g/t Silver, 0.04% Cu, 1.70% Pb and 0.14% Zn – mine dump grab sample
  • 43g/t Silver, 0.04%Cu, 1.22% Pb and 12.45% Zn -Burra mine adit

David Thornley-Hall, Director and CEO, states, "Our December 2020 program confirms encouraging silver mineralization across historic silver occurrences at our Tyr Silver Zinc project. We are pleased to see compelling high-grade values from both the historic Burra and Torny mine sites."

Technical and Environmental Background

The TSZP consists of over 300 square kilometres including two historic silver mines that were last operational between 1920 and 1935. The tenement was granted on the 29th of March 2018, for a period of 6 years. The project is located approximately 20kms southwest of the town of Tenterfield and is accessible via paved road.

Walcott has engaged Xplore Resources, geological consultants, of North Lakes, Queensland Australia to conduct the field program including stakeholder communications, review and verification of previously reported geological data.

Qualified Person

Mr. Geoffrey Reed (MAusMM (CP)) (MAIG), Consultant for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
David Thornley-Hall, CEO and Director
604 306 7821

For further information on the Company, please visit: www.walcottresources.com

Figure 1: Plan location of the TSZP showing historic silver occurrences and location of historic Torny and Burra silver mines.

Figure 1: Plan location of the TSZP showing historic silver occurrences and location of historic Torny and Burra silver mines. (CNW Group/Walcott Resources Ltd.)

Figure 2: Sample results in and around the Historic Torny and Burra Silver Mines

Number

Ag

Cu

Zn

Pb

Au

Sample

g/t

ppm

ppm

ppm

g/t

TRY001

0.2

19

65

29

0.01

TRY002

0.2

16

131

4

0.00

TRY003

0.2

9

16

16

0.00

TRY004

0.2

4

17

10

0.00

TRY005

0.2

34

11

13

0.00

TRY006

0.2

14

12

5

0.00

TRY007

0.7

314

15

8

0.00

TRY008

0.5

22

517

256

0.00

TRY009

0.8

26

134

477

0.00

TRY010

0.3

12

272

36

0.00

TRY011

2.4

35

17

242

0.00

TRY012

3.1

398

923

947

<0.001

TRY013

0.5

34

128

86

0.01

TRY014

16.6

305

3210

12600

0.00

TRY015

1.3

23

315

341

0.00

TRY016

0.8

17

86

357

0.00

TRY017

0.8

15

276

248

0.00

TRY018

0.8

19

75

274

0.01

TRY019

1.6

35

192

146

0.00

TRY020

0.2

26

119

17

0.00

TRY021

8.4

2320

991

1490

0.00

TRY022

1.8

1300

297

224

0.00

TRY023






TRY024

13.6

645

15400

89

0.00

TRY025

0.4

28

3250

69

0.00

TRY026

242.0

867

8410

1980

0.01

TRY027

389.0

6320

109500

26400

0.04

TRY028

35.6

1950

83500

296

0.03

TRY029

11.5

617

2080

834

0.00

TRY030

114.0

1380

5200

11500

0.01

TRY031

43.3

381

124500

12150

0.00

TRY032

33.1

467

7320

9270

0.00

TRY033

9.2

31

2680

2120

0.00

TRY034

8.7

18

36

61

0.24

TRY035

0.5

84

130

44

0.01

TRY036

0.2

13

18

14

0.00

TRY037

0.2

3

9

7

0.00

TRY038

0.2

9

10

14

0.00

TRY039

10.2

409

136

171

0.01

TRY040

7.3

190

188

34

0.00

TRY041

0.3

81

325

19

0.00

TRY042

1.7

101

422

54

0.00

TRY043

116.0

263

478

30400

0.10

TRY044

61.6

1230

23700

3370

0.09

TRY045

504.0

2240

95700

64400

0.03

TRY046

109.0

246

2330

8340

0.13

TRY047

95.5

428

77600

9890

0.07

TRY048

20.9

95

1050

11400

0.00

TRY049

23.4

391

2050

6800

0.01

TRY050

4.1

22

174

1120

0.00

TRY051

28.7

558

3500

3810

0.00

TRY052

355.0

352

1400

16950

0.03

TRY053

25.7

25

156

641

0.00

TRY054

22.5

2410

29

192

0.12

TRY055

3.6

23

82

144

0.03

TRY056

0.5

105

1210

1820

0.00

About Walcott Resources Ltd.

Walcott is a British Columbia based Company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill copper- gold-cobalt property (the "Property"), consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

In addition, the Company has acquired 60% of two silver assets in Australia - the Tyr Silver Project in northern New South Wales and Century South Silver-Zinc Project in north-west Queensland.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
The Canadian Securities has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange and the Company's use of proceeds and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walcott-reports-504-gt-silver-0-22-copper-6-44-lead-and-9-57-zinc-adjacent-to-the-historic-burra-silver-mine-at-tyr-silver-zinc-project-in-new-south-wales-australia-301221212.html

SOURCE Walcott Resources Ltd.


