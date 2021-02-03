Walcott Reports 504 g/t Silver, 0.22% Copper, 6.44% Lead and 9.57% Zinc, adjacent to the Historic Burra Silver Mine at Tyr Silver Zinc Project in New South Wales, Australia

PR Newswire
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Walcott Resources Ltd. (CSE: WAL) (FSE: WR2) (OTCPINK: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Walcott") announces that surface sampling field work and evaluation has been finalized at its 60% owned Tyr Silver Zinc project ("TSZP") in north-northeast New South Wales, Australia.
Highlights:
- 504g/t Silver, 0.22% Cu, 6.44% Pb and 9.57% Zn – mine dump grab sample
- 389g/t Silver, 0.63% Cu, 2.64% Pb and 10.95% Zn – mine dump grab sample
- 355g/t Silver, 0.04% Cu, 1.70% Pb and 0.14% Zn – mine dump grab sample
- 43g/t Silver, 0.04%Cu, 1.22% Pb and 12.45% Zn -Burra mine adit
David Thornley-Hall, Director and CEO, states, "Our December 2020 program confirms encouraging silver mineralization across historic silver occurrences at our Tyr Silver Zinc project. We are pleased to see compelling high-grade values from both the historic Burra and Torny mine sites."
Technical and Environmental Background
The TSZP consists of over 300 square kilometres including two historic silver mines that were last operational between 1920 and 1935. The tenement was granted on the 29th of March 2018, for a period of 6 years. The project is located approximately 20kms southwest of the town of Tenterfield and is accessible via paved road.
Walcott has engaged Xplore Resources, geological consultants, of North Lakes, Queensland Australia to conduct the field program including stakeholder communications, review and verification of previously reported geological data.
Qualified Person
Mr. Geoffrey Reed (MAusMM (CP)) (MAIG), Consultant for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
David Thornley-Hall, CEO and Director
604 306 7821
For further information on the Company, please visit: www.walcottresources.com
Figure 1: Plan location of the TSZP showing historic silver occurrences and location of historic Torny and Burra silver mines.
Figure 2: Sample results in and around the Historic Torny and Burra Silver Mines
Number
Ag
Cu
Zn
Pb
Au
Sample
g/t
ppm
ppm
ppm
g/t
TRY001
0.2
19
65
29
0.01
TRY002
0.2
16
131
4
0.00
TRY003
0.2
9
16
16
0.00
TRY004
0.2
4
17
10
0.00
TRY005
0.2
34
11
13
0.00
TRY006
0.2
14
12
5
0.00
TRY007
0.7
314
15
8
0.00
TRY008
0.5
22
517
256
0.00
TRY009
0.8
26
134
477
0.00
TRY010
0.3
12
272
36
0.00
TRY011
2.4
35
17
242
0.00
TRY012
3.1
398
923
947
<0.001
TRY013
0.5
34
128
86
0.01
TRY014
16.6
305
3210
12600
0.00
TRY015
1.3
23
315
341
0.00
TRY016
0.8
17
86
357
0.00
TRY017
0.8
15
276
248
0.00
TRY018
0.8
19
75
274
0.01
TRY019
1.6
35
192
146
0.00
TRY020
0.2
26
119
17
0.00
TRY021
8.4
2320
991
1490
0.00
TRY022
1.8
1300
297
224
0.00
TRY023
TRY024
13.6
645
15400
89
0.00
TRY025
0.4
28
3250
69
0.00
TRY026
242.0
867
8410
1980
0.01
TRY027
389.0
6320
109500
26400
0.04
TRY028
35.6
1950
83500
296
0.03
TRY029
11.5
617
2080
834
0.00
TRY030
114.0
1380
5200
11500
0.01
TRY031
43.3
381
124500
12150
0.00
TRY032
33.1
467
7320
9270
0.00
TRY033
9.2
31
2680
2120
0.00
TRY034
8.7
18
36
61
0.24
TRY035
0.5
84
130
44
0.01
TRY036
0.2
13
18
14
0.00
TRY037
0.2
3
9
7
0.00
TRY038
0.2
9
10
14
0.00
TRY039
10.2
409
136
171
0.01
TRY040
7.3
190
188
34
0.00
TRY041
0.3
81
325
19
0.00
TRY042
1.7
101
422
54
0.00
TRY043
116.0
263
478
30400
0.10
TRY044
61.6
1230
23700
3370
0.09
TRY045
504.0
2240
95700
64400
0.03
TRY046
109.0
246
2330
8340
0.13
TRY047
95.5
428
77600
9890
0.07
TRY048
20.9
95
1050
11400
0.00
TRY049
23.4
391
2050
6800
0.01
TRY050
4.1
22
174
1120
0.00
TRY051
28.7
558
3500
3810
0.00
TRY052
355.0
352
1400
16950
0.03
TRY053
25.7
25
156
641
0.00
TRY054
22.5
2410
29
192
0.12
TRY055
3.6
23
82
144
0.03
TRY056
0.5
105
1210
1820
0.00
About Walcott Resources Ltd.
Walcott is a British Columbia based Company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill copper- gold-cobalt property (the "Property"), consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.
In addition, the Company has acquired 60% of two silver assets in Australia - the Tyr Silver Project in northern New South Wales and Century South Silver-Zinc Project in north-west Queensland.
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
The Canadian Securities has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange and the Company's use of proceeds and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available.
