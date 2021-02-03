>
Integrated Ventures Places Purchase Order For BTC Mining Equipment

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc, (OTCQB: INTV) ("Company") is pleased to confirm and disclose the following details for the purchase order of cryptocurrency (ASICs) mining equipment:

  • Qty: 121 units
  • Models: M31S and M32S
  • Hashing Range: 66th-80th
  • Total Value: $349,329.00 (paid in full)
  • Average Cost Per Unit: $2,887.00
  • Projected Daily Revenues: $1,800.00
  • Delivery Timeline: estimated arrival by 02/20/21

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, Inc adds:

"Major cryptocurrency coins such as BTC and ETH, just recently reached, all time high pricing and showing an amazing strength. The main reason is a significant interest and massive open market purchases by public companies, hedge funds and other financial institutions. INTV's financial position is very solid.

"Driving factors are:

  • balance sheet with $675,000+ in cash/liquid digital currencies
  • core business (mining) generates a consistent cash flow
  • reduction of outstanding short term debt
  • decrease in operating expenses
  • deployment of power efficient and profitable mining equipment
  • consistent performance of the cryptocurrency markets.

"The Company is booking its highest revenues to the date, with 3 full months to be reported on Q3 report. INTV is in process of raising additional capital and plans to purchase Avalon 1246 miners from Canaan with hashing rates of 85TH/87TH/90TH."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector. For more information, please visit company's website at www.integratedventuresinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Steve Rubakh
(215) 613-1111
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-ventures-places-purchase-order-for-btc-mining-equipment-301221336.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures Inc.


