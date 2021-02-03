>
Ballard Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

February 03, 2021 | About: NAS:BLDP +1.31% TSX:BLDP +2.14%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the Earnings, Interviews & Presentations area of the Investors section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-q4-and-full-year-2020-results-conference-call-301221060.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.


