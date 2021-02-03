Trend Micro's CMO Leah MacMillan Celebrates Top 50 Marketer Award

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud security, today celebrated the news that Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Leah MacMillan has been acknowledged as one of the most influential figures in the industry.

The OnCon Icon Awards 2021 recognizes the top marketers and marketing vendors in the world, voted on by the public in seven categories. Individual finalists were chosen by peers because they:

Have a considerable impact on their organization

Make strong contributions to their professional community via thought leadership

Innovate in their role/career

Display exceptional leadership

"We're all delighted that Leah has been named one of the Top 50 marketers in the world, alongside peers from big-name brands such as Qualcomm, Hershey, Marriott and Dow Jones," said Trend Micro COO, Kevin Simzer. "Leah is an inspiring leader and wonderful storyteller—someone with an uncanny ability to bring technology to life, while humanizing security in a way that makes it relevant to each and every one of us. Her leadership has had a profoundly positive impact on both Trend Micro and the wider cybersecurity industry."

Creative storytelling has never been more important in an increasingly crowded sector, where sensationalism and FUD are too often relied upon to sell products, while opportunities to interact face-to-face with prospects have diminished during the pandemic.

Leah was the driving force behind Trend Micro's innovative "The Art of Cybersecurity" campaign, which seeks to draw parallels between great works of art and industry leading cybersecurity. It involved commissioning world-renowned artists to transform Trend Micro security data into visually stunning pieces.

As a long-serving member of Trend Micro's executive leadership team, Leah is also a passionate advocate of our Close the Gap initiative, designed to drive diversity and reduce skills shortages by encouraging more women into the industry.

Before joining Trend Micro, Leah held a number of senior product management and marketing leadership roles at organizations including IBM, Cognos, Entrust, and Corel.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com

