4Cable TV International Is Very Pleased To Announce That Its Financial Statements, Disclosures, And Legal Opinion, Are Complete To Achieve The Milestone Of Obtaining Pink Current Information Status On OTCMarkets.com

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4CableTV International, Inc (OTC PINK: CATV), (the "Company"), an integrated cannabis company is very pleased to announce that its financial statements, disclosures, and legal opinion, are complete to achieve the milestone of obtaining Pink Current Information status on OTCMarkets.com.



To qualify for Pink Current Information, the Company is to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News service to file its disclosures pursuant OTC Market filings and pursuant to OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. Details on the public availability of current information is found at https://www.otcmarkets.com.



Upon attempting to file, the company realized that it had to renew its OTC registration or status. Immediately upon reinstatement, the Company will be posting its disclosures.



Notwithstanding the foregoing, CATV's financials for the periods ending on December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 including proper disclosures are ready to file and will be available on the Company's website as soon as it is back in operation. We expect to have the new corporate website up by Friday, February 5, 2021. www.4cabletvint.com.



Our new President/CEO Michael Feldenkrais stated, "These steps are important for the Company to move forward with its planned acquisitions and business development. We are excited that the process to complete reinstatement should be complete in less than 8 weeks after the new management took control. Our talented and industrious team will continue pushing forward to create value for our shareholders. We appreciate their patience and hope they share our enthusiasm for the quick turn around."



As to the acquisition of the CIGN, LLC farm, we are pleased to announce that final definitive contracts have been exchanged for review and the closing of the transaction will happen by the end of next week or sooner. The CIGN farm is currently harvesting plants and has over 100,000 plants on the floor for an April harvest. The current market price for hemp flower is holding steady above $250.00 a lb. wholesale. www.canitgrow.com.

As to Cannabis news:

The company is proud of several of our Senators. Booker, Wyden and Schumer issued the following joint statement regarding comprehensive cannabis reform legislation in the 117th COngress on February 1, 2021:



"The War on Drugs has been a war on people—particularly people of color. Ending the federal marijuana prohibition is necessary to right the wrongs of this failed war and end decades of harm inflicted on communities of color across the country. But that alone is not enough. As states continue to legalize marijuana, we must also enact measures that will lift up people who were unfairly targeted in the War on Drugs.



We are committed to working together to put forward and advance comprehensive cannabis reform legislation that will not only turn the page on this sad chapter in American history, but also undo the devastating consequences of these discriminatory policies. The Senate will make consideration of these reforms a priority.



In the early part of this year, we will release a unified discussion draft on comprehensive reform to ensure restorative justice, protect public health and implement responsible taxes and regulations. Getting input from stakeholder groups will be an important part of developing this critical legislation."



It is this type of change in policy of our current administration that will allow our company to flourish amidst changes in federal regulations on Cannabis.



About 4CableTV International, Inc:

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) is seeking to create and operate a fully integrated global Cannabis business, ranging from growing to retailing. To accomplish this strategy, the Company has begun to actively seek acquisition targets in the Cannabis industry, which may include companies in which the CEO or other related parties have interests.

4CableTV International, Inc. (CATV) as of December 31, 2020 the Company has acquired the following subsidiaries:

Healthcare & Wellness Clinics of America, LLC/Healthcare and Wellness of Florida , LLC.

, LLC. Get Medicated, LLC

Corporation Clinic, Inc.

The Company will operate two franchise models in the CBD retail arm, one marketing company creating leads to the CBD industry, and the sales and distribution of all CBD-based products manufactured by the Company and its subsidiaries. The subsidiaries along with the pending acquisition of CIGN, LLC further the Company's strategy for transformation into a leading, fully integrated global CBD/hemp business before it moves onto Cannabis in oligopoly states.

*Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals, or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of 4CableTV International, Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in 4CableTV International, Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

Contact: [email protected], (833) 211-3200

